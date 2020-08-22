Revamped Cope Fountain on UNK campus enhances accessibility, gathering opportunities

KEARNEY — When the original Cope Fountain was dedicated in 1995 at what had been a University of Nebraska at Kearney crossroads, the primary goal was to create a gathering place in the heart of east campus.
The goal of the recently completed new Cope Fountain is to enhance gathering opportunities.
“This version of the fountain can be a year-round feature. Even when the water isn’t running, people can gather,” said Lee McQueen, director of UNK Facilities Management and Planning.
Both fountains honor the late Ron and Carol Cope of Kearney, who were longtime UNK and community supporters.
The more modern, more accessible 2020 fountain is at the original site, with Men’s Hall, Antelope Hall, Copeland Hall and Memorial Student Affairs Building at the northwest, northeast, southeast and southwest corners, respectively.
McQueen said the original Cope Fountain was a wonderful feature because its installation made UNK a pedestrian campus.
He said many alumni and other longtime Kearney residents remember when 26th Street ran east-west through campus and people could drive, even park, from 24th Street north to the Centennial Towers. Those streets were closed and the fountain is at the former crossroads.
The original fountain’s design was traditional and typical of its era, McQueen said about the pool of water inside a low circular brick wall. People could sit on the wall and visit or put their feet in the water.
However, those opportunities weren’t accessible to everyone.
What’s new
The 2020 fountain’s design includes 21 nozzles — eight outer ring arching jets, eight middle ring column jets, four center ring column jets and one large column in the center — built into a flat surface. There are scattered sitting stones instead of a wall.
Those features enhance gathering opportunities, McQueen said, because the fountain now is visually and physically accessible to more people. It also is a more inviting place for year-round gathering.
McQueen said water typically was in the original Cope Fountain from spring commencement time to Thanksgiving. That timing could be “stretched somewhat” for the new fountain.
“I’m anxious to be around when it’s dark enough,” McQueen said about the new fountain’s light features. Lights in the water nozzles and artificial stones are among programming options for the fountain.
He said planners considered using limestone or granite stones, but chose a man-made material so lights could be installed.
The lights will be part of evening entertainment when the water feature is running and will enhance safety in other months by lighting the way around the stones.
Why the change
The original fountain was removed in 2018 as part of a project that replaced storm sewer lines and an aging sanitary sewer line serving several campus buildings.
The University of Nebraska Board of Regents had approved the total project — fountain and sewer work — in August 2017. It was funded by utilities savings generated from UNK conservation efforts.
McQueen said the sewer repair contractor was Midlands Contracting of Kearney and general contractor for the fountain plaza was Hausmann Construction of Lincoln. Total project costs were approximately $3 million.
Finishing touches
The general public got its first view of the operating fountain July 31 during UNK’s spring-summer graduation at Foster Field. It was the first outdoor commencement in 30 years.
“There still is some tuning to be done,” McQueen said.
An important part of the presentation that still was being worked on then is getting the large center water column to its full height. “We intend for it to be the height of the armature,” he said about the metal framework that flares at the top.
“We have a lot of programming flexibility with this ... We have people learning how to program it,” McQueen said.
The fountain came with three set programs, but others can be designed. Water can be programmed to shoot from nozzles one at a time, all at the same time or in different combinations.
The light system can be included for nighttime displays.
McQueen said early fountain programs such as the one operating on graduation day run on continuous cycles, each about five minutes long. However, the timing can be adjusted for any or all nozzles and programs.
Management is done on a computer, he said, but the programmer must be on site.
Achieving a fully operational fountain project was slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic. McQueen said the staff for the Canada company who installed the fountain has been unable to come to UNK to help with programming.
“Everyone had a COVID impact,” he said, referring to other contractors and subcontractors. “Otherwise, we would have been done several weeks ago.”
When asked if he had any feedback about the new Cope Fountain after its July 31 public debut, McQueen replied, “Everybody who has seen it so far really likes it.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.