Retiring Kearney superintendent worked to better students, staff

“He is able to identify a need in our school system and then he is able to bring the people together to somehow meet that need. ... He has always done it with the intention of helping students. That is his number one goal. Every time you talk to him it’s, ‘What can we do to make it better for the students and our staff also?’” Gifford said.

Even while navigating the pandemic, Edwards was able to stay optimistic during what he calls the biggest challenge of his career.

“Through the whole pandemic issue and the conflict and the kind of things that have been happening in the last couple of years, I have admired the integrity and the messages of hope even when it has been tough. He has always been able to look for something that is hopeful and help us get there,” Gifford said.

Edwards will retire June 30 as KPS superintendent. After months of pondering the decision, he knew it was the right time to retire. He plans to return to Georgia with his wife Janine to be closer to their two sons and grandchildren.

“It’s the first time in my life I have a blank slate. I can do anything I want to do, go anywhere I want to go,” he said.