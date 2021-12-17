Retiring Kearney superintendent worked to better students, staff

KEARNEY — Dr. Kent Edwards didn’t initially have plans to attend college.
His parents didn’t graduate from high school, and attending school beyond that was a novel idea to him, Edwards said. However, some educators helped him explore his opportunities beyond his hometown of Osmond, Nebraska.
“I indicated that I wasn’t planning to go to school. They said, ‘Well, let’s prepare you in case you would want to.’ At that time there was something called a Future Teacher’s Program. They asked me if I would be interested in doing that. In lieu of a class, I got to more or less shadow a teacher in the building. Wow, it just clicked,” Edwards said.
He went on to attend Kearney State College where he earned his bachelor’s degree in education. He taught grades 7-12 at Elgin Public Schools for four years while attaining his master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
After four years as a teacher, he became Elgin’s high school principal for five years. He received the opportunity to become an assistant principal at Kearney High School and took on that role from 1992 to 1995.
Edwards took a leap outside of the Nebraska public school system to work as a principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent at Carrollton, Georgia.
“My family, which was young at that time, and my wife’s family had relocated to Georgia. So I relocated to Georgia in the school system,” he explained.
While in Georgia, Edwards earned his doctorate in educational leadership from NOVA Southeastern University in Florida. Kearney came knocking at Edwards’s door once again, and he seized the opportunity to return to his home state as the superintendent at Kearney Public Schools.
“They invested in me twice as a student-teacher and as a young assistant principal. I thought, ‘How many opportunities do you get to go back and revisit your past and maybe repay an investment that others made in you?’ So I decided to apply and come here,” he said.
One of the things Edwards is most proud of about his six years as superintendent at KPS are the leadership positions that have been filled.
“We have 35 upper-level administrative positions in the Kearney Public School systems. We have 883 employees. Of the 35 upper-level leadership positions, 25 of those in my six years are new to that position. I think it’s in very capable hands,” he said.
During his tenure, the school opened the Hanny Arram Center for Success, developed the first District Strategic Plan and formed the Tri-City Education Alliance with Hastings and Grand Island school systems. Bringing visions to light was one of the many attributes Edwards brought to KPS, said KPS Board of Education President Kathy Gifford.
“He is able to identify a need in our school system and then he is able to bring the people together to somehow meet that need. ... He has always done it with the intention of helping students. That is his number one goal. Every time you talk to him it’s, ‘What can we do to make it better for the students and our staff also?’” Gifford said.
Even while navigating the pandemic, Edwards was able to stay optimistic during what he calls the biggest challenge of his career.
“Through the whole pandemic issue and the conflict and the kind of things that have been happening in the last couple of years, I have admired the integrity and the messages of hope even when it has been tough. He has always been able to look for something that is hopeful and help us get there,” Gifford said.
Edwards will retire June 30 as KPS superintendent. After months of pondering the decision, he knew it was the right time to retire. He plans to return to Georgia with his wife Janine to be closer to their two sons and grandchildren.
“It’s the first time in my life I have a blank slate. I can do anything I want to do, go anywhere I want to go,” he said.
There are mission opportunities Edwards hopes to take part in, and he enjoys traveling to take in sporting events at different venues. He isn’t sure what his next step will be, but he knows he will still be involved in education in some way.
“I’ve had a great run for sure. I owe Kearney and the people of Kearney a great deal of who I am,” he said.