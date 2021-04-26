Retiring Central Elementary School paraprofessional Ellen Paist, says she will miss one-on-ones the most

KEARNEY — Ellen Paist knew at 6 years old what she wanted to do with her life.
When she first walked into the classroom, Paist knew she was going to be a teacher.
“I walked in and I knew this is for me. The way I learned, I learned by watching my teachers,” Paist said.
Paist went on to teach for the next 54 years. She will be retiring this year after working for 50 years as a paraprofessional at Central Elementary School in Kearney. Paist will be honored Thursday at Kearney Public Schools Celebration of Excellence reception.
Paist graduated from high school in Ord in 1955. She earned 12 credit hours from Kearney State College the summer after high school, and she began teaching in a Valley County country school the following September. She continued to teach for the next four years in country schools in Valley and Buffalo counties before taking a break to care for her family.
In 1970, Paist learned Kearney Public Schools was hiring paraprofessionals, and she began working as a para in 1971 at Central. When she began working at the school, she earned $2 an hour.
As a paraprofessional, it varies year to year which classrooms Paist will work in.
“Some years I will do two or three classrooms. This year I’m doing six classrooms, not a long time in every room, but I love it. It’s a great variety, and I see more of the students. I get to help those who need help, and I love it. I always have,” she said.
During her day, Paist works with small reading groups in first grade, second grade, fourth grade and fifth grade. She also works with a group of fifth-grade math students and some individual students in second and third grade who need extra help.
One of the highlights for Paist is working one on one with students.
“I like that those who need help and those who don’t need so much help, they need attention, too. They really do,” Paist said. “You can make so much progress that way. The teachers can’t do it. They have a room full of 25 kids. They can’t get to one on one. There is just no time for it.”
When thinking about challenges she has faced in her career, Paist has embraced and enjoyed the challenges that have come her way. She recalled a time years ago where she worked with a group of six fifth-grade boys who, despite not being the quietest group, responded well to Paist’s encouragement.
“Those kids, they worked, they worked so hard,” she said. “A challenge, it’s finding a way through a problem. You do that constantly, with everything in life. You work through it and find the right answer.”
Paist is 83, and her age is the main reason she has decided to retire.
“I would stay forever if I didn’t go home exhausted. It’s just an age thing,” she said.
After retirement, Paist is going to quilt and work on family history books. She wants to volunteer at Central a few times a week so she can stay in touch with the staff and children. She also plans to spend time with her family including her husband, Gene, four children, 13 grandkids and 10 great-grandkids.
Paist will miss her routine the most, but she is looking forward to having a new routine.
“I will miss this and I will miss being with the staff members, the children especially,” she said. “It will be hard, but I’m 83 years old. My body tells me that. I just think I can use my talents if I have any in a way, just a little different.”