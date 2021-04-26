Retiring Central Elementary School paraprofessional Ellen Paist, says she will miss one-on-ones the most

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During her day, Paist works with small reading groups in first grade, second grade, fourth grade and fifth grade. She also works with a group of fifth-grade math students and some individual students in second and third grade who need extra help.

One of the highlights for Paist is working one on one with students.

“I like that those who need help and those who don’t need so much help, they need attention, too. They really do,” Paist said. “You can make so much progress that way. The teachers can’t do it. They have a room full of 25 kids. They can’t get to one on one. There is just no time for it.”

When thinking about challenges she has faced in her career, Paist has embraced and enjoyed the challenges that have come her way. She recalled a time years ago where she worked with a group of six fifth-grade boys who, despite not being the quietest group, responded well to Paist’s encouragement.

“Those kids, they worked, they worked so hard,” she said. “A challenge, it’s finding a way through a problem. You do that constantly, with everything in life. You work through it and find the right answer.”

Paist is 83, and her age is the main reason she has decided to retire.