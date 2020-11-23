Retired KVFD firefighter Roger Garrelts remembered for storytelling, sense of humor

“That was Dad’s most favorite thing he did was the training portion of the fire department,” said Pat, who served for 21 years. “He would always say ‘Don’t BS your way through. If you don’t know the answer, get the answer.’”

Retired firefighter Jon Jones learned the most about firefighting at the Holiday Inn fire. After the blaze was extinguished Garrelts and Jones walked through the debris taking photos of the rubble.

“I learned so much that day walking through, working with Roger and taking pictures of different rooms. The line of smoke, how you could read the story of how that fire spread was just fascinating,” Jones recalled.

Along with Bill Shafer and Terry Eirich, Garrelts was instrumental in developing KVFD’s current training grounds on Airport Road. Shafer served 15 years as Garrelts’ assistant training officer and together the two were assistant chiefs. Most of the time the two got along.

“He would tell me what to do, and if I didn’t want to do it, I would tell him to go to hell,” laughed Shafer. “When the rubber hit the road he was all business, otherwise he was all fun. He was quite a guy.”

In the early 1990s, Garrelts also was instrumental in transitioning the Riverdale fire station into part of Kearney’s fire district.