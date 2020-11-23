Retired KVFD firefighter Roger Garrelts remembered for storytelling, sense of humor

KEARNEY — Roger Garrelts always has been a storyteller.
Whether he was writing plays, anonymous letters from the “Old Swede,” or winning a high school national essay contest, Garrelts knew how to bring a smile with his wit. No one knew that better than his fellow members of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department who often were targets of his razzing.
Garrelts joined the department in 1965, serving for 29 years in nearly every capacity including president, vice president, secretary, treasurer, captain and assistant chief. He was active for many years with the Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association serving as president in 1984.
Whether he was battling a blaze or teaching others, Garrelts’ wife, Karen, said the KVFD brought him much joy.
“Friendship, fellowship and family is what kept him on the fire department all those years,” she said.
***
Born May 24, 1940, in Kearney, Garrelts graduated from Kearney High School in 1958. He attended Kearney State College for one year and married Karen in June 1959. Garrelts passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
He worked as a door-to-door milkman, as a Kearney Police Department officer for three years, and once ran for Kearney City Council. He started working at Yellow Freight in Kearney in 1969, and when his sons were young Garrelts became active as a scoutmaster.
He enjoyed golfing and bowling, where he developed a mean hook, and camping.
Karen joined KVFD’s Auxiliary in 1969, and is still a member today.
Garrelts was one of several firefighters who battled the 1969 Christmas Day fire at First United Methodist Church, then at the corner of 22nd Street and Avenue A, the current site of KVFD Station One. During a 2009 interview with the Hub Garrelts recalled seeing smoke pouring out of the church’s eaves when he arrived at the scene.
Firefighters tried to enter the church from a southeast door. But when they opened it, they were greeted with a ball of fire.
“Fortunately, we were standing off to the side, and it didn’t hit us,” Garrelts told the Hub.
When firefighters re-entered the building, they approached the blaze in the sanctuary.
“We couldn’t see what we were fighting, only an orange glow behind the pulpit,” Garrelts recalled in 2009.
***
Garrelts took his love of writing to a different level in the late 1970s and early 1980s when he used firefighters’ personalities to write satire plays. The cast members were mostly firefighters and their families.
“Those were some of the funniest things we did. We had a lot of fun doing those,” Karen said.
Garrelts is believed to be the author of several anonymous sarcastic letters about department incidents from the “Old Swede” that surfaced at many department social events.
“He always denied he wrote them,” chuckled Gene Beerbohm, who served on the department Garrelts. “Roger just had a good play on words and a fun way of taking incidents and turning them into something where we could laugh at ourselves.”
As a child Garrelts’ son Pat would tag along with his father on fire calls. Many times Pat watched and waited in the vehicle at a fire scene while his dad worked the fire ground.
“I remember going to a lot of fires,” he said.
One of those was the 1981 Holiday Inn structure fire. Pat was 16 and spent more than two hours waiting in the vehicle for the fire to be extinguished. After the fire was out, he helped roll up fire hoses.
Pat joined KVFD in 1987, where his father held him to a higher standard.
“He really loved being a part of that fire department. That was one of his biggest achievements in life,” Pat said. “Besides family, it was right up there.”
***
When it came to firefighting Garrelts was all business. Training was his utmost priority as he attended and taught classes at the annual NSVFA Fire School each spring in Grand Island, taking that knowledge back home to teach others.
“That was Dad’s most favorite thing he did was the training portion of the fire department,” said Pat, who served for 21 years. “He would always say ‘Don’t BS your way through. If you don’t know the answer, get the answer.’”
Retired firefighter Jon Jones learned the most about firefighting at the Holiday Inn fire. After the blaze was extinguished Garrelts and Jones walked through the debris taking photos of the rubble.
“I learned so much that day walking through, working with Roger and taking pictures of different rooms. The line of smoke, how you could read the story of how that fire spread was just fascinating,” Jones recalled.
Along with Bill Shafer and Terry Eirich, Garrelts was instrumental in developing KVFD’s current training grounds on Airport Road. Shafer served 15 years as Garrelts’ assistant training officer and together the two were assistant chiefs. Most of the time the two got along.
“He would tell me what to do, and if I didn’t want to do it, I would tell him to go to hell,” laughed Shafer. “When the rubber hit the road he was all business, otherwise he was all fun. He was quite a guy.”
In the early 1990s, Garrelts also was instrumental in transitioning the Riverdale fire station into part of Kearney’s fire district.
Garrelts’ health started to fade in 2013, and he lost his voice box to cancer, but he continued his friendly demeanor and often would laugh and give others a thumbs-up.
Jones recalled a card game he, Garrelts and Shafer played a few years ago. Shafer was giving Jones a hard time because of his poor playing skills. Garrelts laughed at Shafer’s banter so hard his eyes were full of tears.
“I just remember how much fun we were having that day,” Jones laughed. “Rog just always had a good sense of humor about him.”
