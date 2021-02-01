Retired Kearney physician, Joel Johnson, awared as surgeon, lawmaker, community leader

KEARNEY — The people who nominated retired surgeon Joel Johnson for the prestigious Chamber Envoys’ Friend of Kearney Award characterized him as a wartime surgeon, medical innovator, lawmaker and community leader.
But a nominator who probably knows him best said that, as her grandfather, Johnson has instilled numerous family memories and his passion for making Kearney a better place to live.
“I have such fond memories of holiday celebrations at his house, riding with him in his golf cart, riding a taboggan in his back yard, watching UNK basketball games and summers spent at Johnson Lake at his cabin,” said granddaughter Sarah Haack.
“Also, I know I can always count on him for a recommendation on the best place to get ice cream any particular place,” she said.
Johnson was among the seven individuals and businesses recognized for their service and leadership during Monday night’s annual meeting of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce. Other award recipients were KHS senior Benjamin Soria, Judi Sickler, Megan Axmann, Marshall Land Brokers, USA Communications and Gambino’s Pizza.
As the Friend of Kearney recipient, Johnson’s influence can be seen around Kearney in the spillway beautification of Kearney Canal near UNK, in the health science education center at the university, and in Kearney’s second I-80 interchange near The Archway attraction that Johnson helped save from bankruptcy just a few years ago.
As a general surgeon, he is well known in Kearney and beyond for pioneering emergency medical procedures, including advanced cardiac life support. Johnson cared for wounded U.S. servicemen and women aboard the U.S. Navy’s Repose hospital ship during the Vietnam War.
He was appointed to complete the final two years of state Sen. Doug Kristensen in the Nebraska Legislature, and then was re-elected to a four-year term when he spearheaded the Nebraska Clean Air Act. The legislation banned smoking in public facilities.
“Dr. Johnson is a difference maker. He is well-known for his public service, his enthusiasm, and his ‘can-do’ attitude,” said Kristensen in the nomination for Johnson.
“His contribution to the medical field is legendary,” saod Chales “Chick” Messbarger, an anesthetist at CHI Health Good Samaritan. “Kearney is a better place because Joel lives here.”
“He is unquestionably one of the state’s strongest ambassadors,” said Brad Bigelow, a clinical psychologist.
“Every time we take a deep breath of clean air we can thank Joel Johnson,” said Denise Zwiener, executive director of the Buffalo County Community Partners.
Joel and Jill Johnson, who have been married 62 years, have four children: Eric, Beth, Lynn and Karen.
“My grandfather is always coming up with new ideas that would benefit others,” said Sarah Haack. “He treats everyone with respect, no matter their station in life. His life’s legacy is working hard to build a better future for all of those around him.”
Benjamin Soria, Youth Friend of Kearney
Kearney High School Principal Christopher Loofe nominated Soria for the Youth Friend of Kearney Award. Age 17, Soria is president of the KHS FBLA chapter, a member of the principal’s advisory council, a guitarist with his church’s youth group, a member of the KHS Powerlifting Club, and a local and state 4-H, FFA and YMCA leader.
“Ben is a ‘people person’ who has the ability to be involved with a wide range of people of various ages and backgrounds. His genuine nonjudgmental approach shows a maturity that is beyond his years,” KHS English instructor Robert Mishou said in support of Soria’s nomination.
Megan Axmann, Diva’s Floral Shop and Boutique, Young Professional Network Award
Megan Axmann is a co-owner of Diva’s Floral Shop and Boutique. Axmann’s community service includes Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, S.A.F.E. Center, McKenna’s Rae of Hope, Kearney Public Schools, Kearney Catholic High School, CHI Health Good Samaritan, Kearney Regional Medical Center and more. She also volunteers with ag and athletic activities at Pleasanton Public Schools.
Marshall Land Brokers, Small Business of the Year
Marshall Land Brokers & Auctioneers are recognized throughout the Midwest as a leader in marketing agriculture real estate, farm machinery, heavy equipment, and business liquidations. Owner Miles Marshall has been an innovator in marketing real estate and equipment and has been instrumental in the marketing and sale of over 1,000 farms and ranches.
Judi Sickler, Leadership Kearney Distinguished Alumni
The honore is the executive director of the Kearney Area Community Foundation. She was nominated because of her extensive community involvement by Chamber President Derek Rusher.
“I can’t imagine there are too many people who have done more and are more involved in the Kearney community than Judi Sickler. Her reach is exponential, too, with their hundreds of nonprofits that are under the Foundation umbrella,” Rusher said.
Gambino’s Pizza, New Business of the Year
Gambino’s Pizza opened at 2715 Second Ave. almost one year ago. Owner Seth Maschmeier said the pizza place is his opportunity to be his own boss and own a business.
USA Communications, Outstanding Business of the Year
In their nomination Paige Purdy and Mark Liljehorn of USA Communications noted their company’s expansion as a telecommunications provider and how it encourages employees to become involved in community service.
“One of the biggest organizations that we are involved in would be Royal Family Kids Camp,” said the USA nomination. “This is a camp for kids who have been abused, neglected and abandoned. This camp supports 65 kids from the Kearney community.”