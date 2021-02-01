Retired Kearney physician, Joel Johnson, awared as surgeon, lawmaker, community leader

KEARNEY — The people who nominated retired surgeon Joel Johnson for the prestigious Chamber Envoys’ Friend of Kearney Award characterized him as a wartime surgeon, medical innovator, lawmaker and community leader.

But a nominator who probably knows him best said that, as her grandfather, Johnson has instilled numerous family memories and his passion for making Kearney a better place to live.

“I have such fond memories of holiday celebrations at his house, riding with him in his golf cart, riding a taboggan in his back yard, watching UNK basketball games and summers spent at Johnson Lake at his cabin,” said granddaughter Sarah Haack.

“Also, I know I can always count on him for a recommendation on the best place to get ice cream any particular place,” she said.

Johnson was among the seven individuals and businesses recognized for their service and leadership during Monday night’s annual meeting of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce. Other award recipients were KHS senior Benjamin Soria, Judi Sickler, Megan Axmann, Marshall Land Brokers, USA Communications and Gambino’s Pizza.