KEARNEY — A historic flag presentation will be part of the patriotic hymn sing set for 2 p.m. July 4 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 2304 Second Ave.

(Retired) Major Gen. Mark Musick will present information on five historic U.S. flags dating from prior to the Revolutionary War through the War of 1812.

He will present little-known facts about our nation’s beginning, behind-the-scenes stories of important historical incidents, and interesting facts regarding the times when these flags represented our nation.

The free program will also include an old-fashioned hymn sing with old hymns, new hymns and favorite pieces with a patriotic twist.

These will include “God Bless America,” “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “America the Beautiful,” “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” “God of our Fathers,” the Navy hymn and many more.

Gen. Musick, brother of St. Luke’s organ master Marilyn Musick, retired from the military in 2008 after 37 years of service. His last position was the mobilization assistant for the deputy commander at U.S. Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha.

Prior to this, he was the assistant adjutant general for the Air National Guard in Nebraska, and the wing commander for the 155 Air Refueling Wing in Nebraska.

Soloists, duets, quartets, ensembles and more are invited to participate in the program. Register by emailing kearneyreddoorchurch@gmail.com.