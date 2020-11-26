Retailers hope ‘safety first’ lures holiday shoppers

KEARNEY — As the pandemic prompts families to cancel their traditional Thanksgiving Day gatherings, some people also are giving thought to how they handle another favorite holiday pastime — shopping on Black Friday.

Bob Miller of Kearney considers himself to be hypersensitive about COVID-19, so he hesitates unless the businesses he’s entering makes safety a priority.

“People who have had friends or relatives get the coronavirus know how it socks them,” Miller said. “I really, really appreciate the attention businesses are giving to safety.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which cautions against large groups for Thanksgiving dinner, Americans are wise to avoid large Black Friday crowds. Many of Kearney’s largest retailers are planning for 5 a.m. openings on Friday, but, in a bid to whittle down crowd sizes, the stores are encouraging shoppers to buy online first or to spread shopping out over several days or weeks.

Most of the national chains have been offering Black Friday discounts for a number of days already.