Retailers hope ‘safety first’ lures holiday shoppers

KEARNEY — As the pandemic prompts families to cancel their traditional Thanksgiving Day gatherings, some people also are giving thought to how they handle another favorite holiday pastime — shopping on Black Friday.
Bob Miller of Kearney considers himself to be hypersensitive about COVID-19, so he hesitates unless the businesses he’s entering makes safety a priority.
“People who have had friends or relatives get the coronavirus know how it socks them,” Miller said. “I really, really appreciate the attention businesses are giving to safety.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which cautions against large groups for Thanksgiving dinner, Americans are wise to avoid large Black Friday crowds. Many of Kearney’s largest retailers are planning for 5 a.m. openings on Friday, but, in a bid to whittle down crowd sizes, the stores are encouraging shoppers to buy online first or to spread shopping out over several days or weeks.
Most of the national chains have been offering Black Friday discounts for a number of days already.
The CDC warned this week that shopping in crowded stores is risky and should be avoided to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. CDC is encouraging shoppers to buy online and take advantage of Cyber Monday deals to avoid in-person shopping.
As Kearney’s larger retailers prepare for what they hope will be a successful holiday season, many stores already have considered how they can protect the safety of shoppers and staff members.
Jaci Pohl, store manager at J.C. Penney at the Hilltop Mall, said she’s “cautiously optimistic” about a successful holiday season because her store is bristling with fixtures and strategies that boost safety.
“Our No. 1 priority is safety and making sure customers are comfortable in our store,” Pohl said.
She listed measures to combat coronavirus while customers do their holiday shopping.
J.C. Penney is like most every business by requiring face masks, and it has marked its floor to promote social distancing. Pohl said checkout registers have been spaced apart and plastic glass sneeze guards have been added to protect customers and clerks.
She said a J.C. Penney app automatically applies coupons to purchases so the checkout process is contact-free. Shoppers also can buy online and opt for curbside pickup at the store.
Pohl said the pandemic prompted J.C. Penney to rethink its promotions. Rather than aiming for huge crowds with the usual door buster sales, Pohl said, “Our full Black Friday deals will be available from 10 a.m. Wednesday (today) until we close at 9 p.m. Saturday.”
Like many other larger retailers, J.C. Penney will be closed for Thanksgiving, but will open at 5 a.m. for Black Friday.
“We used to hope to have huge crowds of people on Black Friday,” Pohl said, but because of coronavirus, “all retailers are trying to do it differently this year.”
Pohl hopes the safe approach puts customers at ease. “I feel like customers are going to be more cautious, but they’ll still spend money this holiday season.”
Here is how some of Kearney’s other large retailers are approaching Black Friday:
- The Kearney Walmart Supercenter at 5411 Second Ave. is advertising “Black Friday Deals for Days” on its Kearney website. Walmart planned to launch Black Friday today with online shopping. The store will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving. Online shopping resumes Friday morning, with in-store shopping beginning at 5 a.m., according to Walmart’s online flier.
- The Kearney Target store at 4800 Third Ave. will be closed Thursday, according to its website, and will reopen at 7 a.m. Friday. Target offers several non-contact shopping options, including drive-up, order pickup and same-day delivery. The store is reserving 7-8 a.m. Tuesdays for shopping by vulnerable guests.
- Kohls at 4915 Second Ave., Suite 200, is advertising online Black Friday Week deals. The store will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and will open at 5 a.m. Friday.
Free in-store and drive-up pickup is available. Kohl’s also reserves one hour before store opening every Wednesday for customers who are 60 and older, pregnant or who have underlying health concerns.
- J.C. Penney at Hilltop Mall will be closed for Thanksgiving, but will be open 5 a.m.-9 p.m. for Black Friday. To space out customers, Black Friday deals will remain available until close of business at 9 p.m. Saturday.
