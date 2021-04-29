 Skip to main content
Resurfacing 39th Street east of Kearney to take up to three weeks
Resurfacing 39th Street east of Kearney to take up to three weeks

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Highway Department and Gary Smith Construction have announced plans to begin milling the old surface of 39th Street from Avenue R going east to Airport Road east of Kearney.

After the old surface has been removed, that stretch of 39th Street will be overlayed with the asphalt.

The road will remain open, but there will be traffic delays.

The project will start Monday and, weather permitting, could take up to three weeks to complete.

