KEARNEY — Despite COVID-19, fun continued this summer in the seven counties in the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
Two Rivers gave the green light to 85 requests for public events between June 1-Aug. 2. Three requests were denied. Two are on hold as Two Rivers is waiting for more information before deciding.
Two Rivers has been working with communities, the public and neighboring health departments to help coordinate various events and activities this summer. Some, including school events, county fairs and summer camps, had to be modified to align with Directed Health Measures mandated by the state, but they were approved.
The county-by-county breakdown of requested events is:
- Buffalo County : 51 requests; 50 approvals: 14 school events, 33 community events and three events at the county fair. The Gibbon parade was denied.
- Dawson County : 11 requests, nine approvals: six community events, two county fair events and one school event. Denied were the Sumner July 4 parade and the Gothenburg High School graduation.
- Franklin County: seven requests, all approved: one school event, three community events and three county fair events.
- Gosper County : one event submitted and approved: county fair event.
- Harlan County : five requests, all approved: two community events and three county fair events.
- Kearney County : eight requests, all approved: five community events and three county fair events.
- Phelps County: seven requests, all approved: two school events, four community events and one county fair event.
Two Rivers currently is in Phase 3 of the DHMs, meaning restrictions still remain on gatherings. Plans for all public events need to be submitted to the department, which will work with those in charge to help make them happen.
Two Rivers also is working with school districts regarding school reopening plans this month.
