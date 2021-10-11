Restoring history is fun at Pioneer Village

MINDEN — Members of the REALTORS of Greater Mid-Nebraska converged on Minden Friday for a day of volunteering at Pioneer Village.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The volunteers worked together scraping and painting. Their focus at Pioneer Village was the gazebo in the southwest corner of the Village Circle area. Individuals on their knees, standing and up high on ladders spent hours of labor and great conversation to apply a refreshing coat of white primer to the structure.

Pioneer Village welcomes groups that would like to come and help with the reinvigoration of the village. Arrangements can be made to volunteer by contacting the volunteer coordinator at pvillevols@aol.com or by calling Pioneer Village at 308-832-1181.