 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Restoring history is fun at Pioneer Village
0 Comments
top story

Restoring history is fun at Pioneer Village

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
REALTORS

Members of REALTORS of Greater Mid-Nebraska volunteered Friday at Pioneer Village in Minden. The volunteers scraped and painted the gazebo in the southwest corner of the Village Circle.

 Pioneer Village, courtesy

MINDEN — Members of the REALTORS of Greater Mid-Nebraska converged on Minden Friday for a day of volunteering at Pioneer Village.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The volunteers worked together scraping and painting. Their focus at Pioneer Village was the gazebo in the southwest corner of the Village Circle area. Individuals on their knees, standing and up high on ladders spent hours of labor and great conversation to apply a refreshing coat of white primer to the structure.

Pioneer Village welcomes groups that would like to come and help with the reinvigoration of the village. Arrangements can be made to volunteer by contacting the volunteer coordinator at pvillevols@aol.com or by calling Pioneer Village at 308-832-1181.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US Navy engineer caught trying to pass secrets

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$85M Rural Health Complex proposed on UNK campus
Local News

$85M Rural Health Complex proposed on UNK campus

  • Updated

Among the proposed projects is the Rural Health Complex that would significantly expand the capacity for students in a variety of health fields to study and train in Kearney, with an ultimate goal of growing the talent pipeline for rural communities.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News