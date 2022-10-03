Restore to head to Florida to do post-hurricane clean-up

KEARNEY - Kearney Restore Ministries, the non-profit that provides relief and restoration to people after natural disasters, is inviting the public to donate to relief work it will begin this month for victims or Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida.

People who want to travel to Florida to help in the clean-up are invited as well.

Michael O’Brien, co-founder of Restore with his wife Patrice, will head to Florida in about two weeks. He will lead a Restore group that will work with Eight Days of Hope and Samaritan’s Purse, two large religious-based charitable organizations, in the effort.

O’Brien said Monday that Restore volunteers will be joined by four people from the Detroit area and four from Tennessee. That number could well grow as plans solidify.

He will take one excavator and two Bobcat skid-steer loaders. He expects to assist near Venice, Fla., but the site is uncertain now because clean-up is just getting underway, and the death toll is still rising, he said.

Restore was founded in 2013 by the O’Briens after they went to Moore, Okla, in 2012 to do post-tornado volunteer work for Poured-Out Ministries, a Detroit-based non-profit. They found 20 volunteers from Kearney working there, too.

“We thought we’d take our Bobcat skid-steer loaders and our pick-up and go down to Moore and help. We had no idea it would lead to this,” O’Brien said, referring to Restore.

Restore traditionally works on the edges of disaster areas, where assistance is often less than in the heart of major destruction. Restore does repairs for free, relying on donations for support.

Since its founding, Restore has responded to one fire in Minden and two in Kearney; tornadoes in Pilger and Wayne, Neb., Washington, Ill., and Moore, Okla.; floods in Loveland and Greeley, Colo.; hurricanes in Houston, Port Arthur, Tex., and Panama City, Fla. In April, after a deadly tornado, Restore volunteers worked in Memphis, Tenn.

It also made repairs after two floods caused major damage in the Kearney area in 2019.

O’Brien, formerly of Kearney, now lives near family in Paris, Tenn., but he returns to Kearney periodically.