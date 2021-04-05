Research Week highlights UNK’s scholarly and creative work

Rezac, Ghazi Saidi and co-author Miechelle McKelvey, chair of the department of communication disorders, launched the Intergenerational Bonding Program to explore the benefits of increased social interaction.

Their pilot study paired UNK students ages 19-29 with older adults, and the participants were required to meet for 30 minutes, twice a week, on Zoom.

After six weeks, the researchers will use survey data collected before and after the meetings to determine whether these interactions had a positive impact on participants’ mental well-being. They’re also looking at whether social interaction can help older adults maintain their cognitive and communication skills.

“I feel like it’s preventative research,” said Rezac, noting that the results could demonstrate the importance of remaining socially active in your golden years.

The Intergenerational Bonding Program is ongoing, and Rezac hopes the study can expand through partnerships with area nursing homes, assisted living facilities or organizations that offer services for older adults.

However, she won’t be here to see the progress. Rezac graduates from UNK in May and she’ll attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to pursue a master’s degree in speech-language pathology.