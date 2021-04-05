Research Week highlights UNK’s scholarly and creative work

KEARNEY – Experiential learning is part of the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s mission.
At UNK, every student has the opportunity to participate in hands-on activities outside the classroom that enhance their educational experience.
These opportunities were on full display during UNK’s annual Research Week celebration, a four-day event that highlights the scholarly and creative work produced by students and faculty.
“Research is the linchpin of the UNK student experience, and we are thrilled to see so many students participating in this year’s Research Week,” said Mark Ellis, dean of graduate studies. “We tip our hats to these student participants and their faculty mentors for all the work they put into these fine research projects.”
Sponsored by the Office of Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity, Office of Graduate Studies and Division of Research, the event gave both undergraduate and graduate students a chance to promote their projects, with academic programs from across campus represented.
Nearly 150 students showcased their work during this year’s Research Week activities, which included oral presentations livestreamed on Zoom, virtual posters and videos shared online and a traditional poster gallery inside the Nebraskan Student Union Ponderosa Room.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to modify the in-person format for the second straight year, the goal of Research Week remained unchanged.
“Research Week is a celebration of accomplishments. During this unique environment, these accomplishments mean a little more because of all the challenges and limitations both students and faculty continue to face,” said Matt Bice, Director of Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity, who also serves as associate dean of graduate studies and director of research compliance.
“The projects may have been slowed down,” Bice added, “but the quality is ever so high.”
POSITIVE IMPACT
UNK senior Lauren Rezac, a communication disorders major from Brainard, got involved with undergraduate research through the Summer Student Research Program.
“Research is something I was interested in, but I never really knew what to do with it,” said Rezac, who is president of the Kearney Student Speech Language Hearing Association.
Her mentor, assistant professor Ladan Ghazi Saidi, introduced her to a project that studies the psychological, cognitive and communicative effects of a social interaction program that pairs UNK students with adults ages 60 and older.
“As we have probably all figured out from this past year, social isolation and loneliness can have a huge effect on our physical and psychological well-being,” Rezac said during her presentation. “That lack of social interaction can increase the risk of depression and anxiety in older adults and younger adults, as well.”
Rezac, Ghazi Saidi and co-author Miechelle McKelvey, chair of the department of communication disorders, launched the Intergenerational Bonding Program to explore the benefits of increased social interaction.
Their pilot study paired UNK students ages 19-29 with older adults, and the participants were required to meet for 30 minutes, twice a week, on Zoom.
After six weeks, the researchers will use survey data collected before and after the meetings to determine whether these interactions had a positive impact on participants’ mental well-being. They’re also looking at whether social interaction can help older adults maintain their cognitive and communication skills.
“I feel like it’s preventative research,” said Rezac, noting that the results could demonstrate the importance of remaining socially active in your golden years.
The Intergenerational Bonding Program is ongoing, and Rezac hopes the study can expand through partnerships with area nursing homes, assisted living facilities or organizations that offer services for older adults.
However, she won’t be here to see the progress. Rezac graduates from UNK in May and she’ll attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to pursue a master’s degree in speech-language pathology.
“Being involved in undergraduate research has opened new doors for me in my future career,” she said. “One question we’ve been asked a lot this past semester is, ‘Where do you see yourself working in the future?’ This gives me more experience in the speech-language pathology field.”
NEW FRONTIERS
Students weren’t the only scholars recognized during Research Week.
The event also honored faculty featured in the 2020 and 2021 editions of New Frontiers, an annual magazine that focuses on research and creative activity at UNK.
This year’s edition of the magazine was unveiled Wednesday during a ceremony livestreamed on Zoom. It features seven faculty members and one UNK graduate, with projects ranging from physical education to fisheries management and creative writing to rural broadband.
“Often, research and creative activities are overlooked as a vital aspect of the university mission, with the focus exclusively on the teaching aspects of our mission. However, the research and creative activities that our faculty conduct are the foundation on which engaged learning and teaching are built,” said Assistant Vice Chancellor for Research Richard Mocarski, who directs the offices of Sponsored Programs and Research Development.
“Research Week allows us to highlight innovative research and creative activity, celebrating its importance to the knowledge commons that is the academy,” Mocarski added.