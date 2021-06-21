Research project uses tiny trackers to improve South Dakota salmon fishing

“This gives us a whole new look at what happens to these fish following stocking,” said Wuellner, who holds a doctorate in wildlife and fisheries science from South Dakota State.

Historically, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks has relied on coded wire tags that didn’t provide any information until the fish were recaptured, either by anglers or by state officials collecting eggs each fall.

“That’s the drawback of the coded wire tags. We put those tags in when they’re a juvenile and we never see those fish again until three to four years later,” Gravenhof said. “There’s a big gap in there when we don’t know what those fish are doing. With acoustic tags, we can see what happens to these fish immediately after they’re in the water.”

The new tags offer one more major benefit. They’re coated in a special polymer membrane that dissolves in stomach acid. If a tagged fish is eaten by a predator, a different signal is sent to the receivers. It’s the first time South Dakota has used this technology.

“Previously, if a predator ate a tagged fish, that predator would retain the tag for a little while. And that predator is still moving, so you think the fish you originally tagged is still alive. But in reality, you’re now tracking something you didn’t intend to track at all,” Wuellner explained.