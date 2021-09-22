Rescue underway for car-train victim west of Kearney

KEARNEY - Emergency crews are at the scene of a car-train crash Wednesday morning west of Kearney.

At 7:48 a.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and Buffalo County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene near Sartoria Road and Highway 30 that involved a Union Pacific Railroad train and a car.

According to police radio traffic deputies made contact with a female in the ditch, although her medical condition is unclear. The crash is under investigation.

Check back for updates.