Rescue underway for car-train victim west of Kearney

KEARNEY - Emergency crews are at the scene of a car-train crash Wednesday morning west of Kearney.
At 7:48 a.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and Buffalo County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene near Sartoria Road and Highway 30 that involved a Union Pacific Railroad train and a car.
According to police radio traffic deputies made contact with a female in the ditch, although her medical condition is unclear. The crash is under investigation.
Check back for updates.
