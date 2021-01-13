Rescue mission operator now facing $8,300 tax bill blames tax assessor's office for huge jump

KEARNEY — A woman who paid $197,000 in May 2020 for two buildings to house part of her new rescue mission in Kearney now faces an $8,300 tax bill because the assessed valuation has ballooned to $455,000.

“I’m not asking to get anything for free, I just want what is fair,” said Heather Santiago, who told the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners Tuesday she saved her money to open a life skills and transitional living center that she calls Kearney’s Village.

Santiago said she attempted several times to correct the situation, but the Buffalo County Assessor’s office misled her and won’t fix the problem.

“They’ve been lying since March. Can we please make it fair?” Santiago told the county board, who listened to her complaints but took no action.

Kearney’s Village is housed in three buildings in east-central Kearney. They include a former motel on east 25th Street, the former church that housed the Jubilee Center until it moved last year to Old Town Kearney, and a house next to the old church that had been used for storage.