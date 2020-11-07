Republicans in Buffalo County react to Joe Biden's victory over incumbent President Donald Trump

That was the situation in 2016 when Democrats attempted to delegitimatize Trump’s victory. Eventually Trump was impeached. It left many Democrats with a sour taste in their mouths, and lingering bitterness could undermine Biden’s hope to unify the nation.

Rohrer said, “Americans need to talk with each other without all the labels. Calling each other communists or fascists doesn’t hit the mark. We’ve lost a lot of civility.”

In addition to unifying Americans, Rohrer said Trump needs to mobilize against the pandemic.

“He needs to address COVID-19. We’re rounding out on a year now of COVID. First he needs to tackle that. The leadership from President Trump hasn’t been what is necessary. It has to be a first priority,” Rohrer said.

Rohrer, Kovacs and Snow each agreed that Trump enjoyed tremendous support from his base, but he often was his own worst enemy.

“He’s not a polished politician. It rubs people a little raw,” Snow said.

“He should have just campaigned on promises that he kept,” Kovacs said. “If I was his adviser I would have campaigned on the impact he had. If he would have focused less on attacking Biden it would have been better for him.”