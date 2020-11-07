Republicans in Buffalo County react to Joe Biden's victory over incumbent President Donald Trump

KEARNEY — The mood was muted among both Democrats and Republicans as they reacted Saturday to Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over incumbent President Donald Trump.
“There’s going to be a lot of disappointment. I imagine for some people it’s pretty raw,” said Trenton Snow of Kearney, chair of the Buffalo County Republicans.
Snow’s counterpart with the Buffalo County Democrats, Caleb Rohrer of Kearney, also was guarded in his comments.
“We live in a very red district and state. I’d like to ask everyone to be civil. This will be a difficult transition without the demonstrations and Trump parades,” Rohrer said. “And to Democrats, you can celebrate without badgering the Republicans.”
Snow said that although Republicans have lost the White House, the 2020 general election produced some positives for the GOP and for the nation. Republicans retained control of the U.S. Senate and, for the nation as a whole, voter turnout was incredible. Snow also said the election of U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris as the first woman of color to be vice president “is definitely a milestone.”
Rohrer said Biden’s election capped months of campaigning, not just to elect a Democrat to the White House, but also to put Democrats in other “down ticket” offices. Nebraska Democrats fought to unseat 2nd District Republican Don Bacon in the U.S. House of Representatives. However, Bacon survived the challenge by Democrat Kara Eastman, and Democrats saw many other efforts fall short nationally to replace Republicans in the House and Senate.
“Biden’s victory came with a lot of sacrifice. A lot of time, resources, donations and volunteer hours went into Biden’s campaign,” Rohrer said.
Frank Kovacs of Kearney is a chemistry professor and adviser for the UNK College Republicans. He said he disagrees with contentions there was widespread fraud that could have skewed the outcome of the election.
“There might have been some irregularities, but I don’t know how widespread they are or if they would influence the election. I don’t think the election was rigged,” Kovacs said.
He said some news networks called races too early. “News organizations should have held off on their projections.”
After vote fraud allegations have been adjudicated, Kovacs believes, “ultimately the majority of Americans will accept the results. There always is going to be a percentage that considers things to be illegitimate.”
That was the situation in 2016 when Democrats attempted to delegitimatize Trump’s victory. Eventually Trump was impeached. It left many Democrats with a sour taste in their mouths, and lingering bitterness could undermine Biden’s hope to unify the nation.
Rohrer said, “Americans need to talk with each other without all the labels. Calling each other communists or fascists doesn’t hit the mark. We’ve lost a lot of civility.”
Support Local Journalism
In addition to unifying Americans, Rohrer said Trump needs to mobilize against the pandemic.
“He needs to address COVID-19. We’re rounding out on a year now of COVID. First he needs to tackle that. The leadership from President Trump hasn’t been what is necessary. It has to be a first priority,” Rohrer said.
Rohrer, Kovacs and Snow each agreed that Trump enjoyed tremendous support from his base, but he often was his own worst enemy.
“He’s not a polished politician. It rubs people a little raw,” Snow said.
“He should have just campaigned on promises that he kept,” Kovacs said. “If I was his adviser I would have campaigned on the impact he had. If he would have focused less on attacking Biden it would have been better for him.”
Trump lied, Rohrer said. “He is an intelligent man, so when he says things that contradict the CDC or our intelligence community, he’s doing it intentionally.”
Rohrer said Trump’s most passionate supporters distrust the media. “They don’t listen. It’s just what comes out of the mouth of the president.”
Americans are ready for a president who tones down the rhetoric.
Rohrer said. “He needs to bring respectability back to the presidency.”
Kovacs said Americans also need to cool off.
“Protest peacefully, but be prepared to accept the results of the election,” he said. “We really need to find common ground. We need to learn how to look at the other side as being ‘wrong,’ not ‘evil.’ I really hope we can make progress in the next four years. I’m really hoping Biden turns down the rhetoric.”
Photos: America reacts to Joe Biden's win
Election 2020 America's Emotions
APTOPIX Election 2020 California
APTOPIX Election 2020 New York
Election 2020 New York
APTOPIX Election 2020 Washington
Election 2020 America's Emotions
Election 2020 Washington
APTOPIX Election 2020
Election 2020 Philadelphia
Election 2020 Washington
Election 2020 Protests Washington
APTOPIX Election 2020 Philadelphia
APTOPIX Election 2020
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.