Republican, Charles Herbster, buoyed by Trump’s backing says he’ll be great governor

Herbster talked about the pressure that he, as governor, could apply to advance his agenda.

“Governors can apply a lot of pressure. They have the power of the purse,” he said. He believes department leaders would rather fall into line than try to manage their departments without adequate funds.

Herbster said he knows what it’s like to have money problems. He said he brushed with bankruptcy three times. “I know what it’s like on a Thursday night to not have money for payroll on Friday.”

He said Washington politicians don’t control their spending. “Washington is not going to fix itself.”

Raising the debt ceiling only puts the nation deeper in debt, he said. “America is broke, and the answer is term limits: two terms for the Senate and three or four terms for the House.”

He said the media is pressuring Americans to social distance, wear masks and be vaccinated. Herbster said the choice to be vaccinated is personal, between an individual and their doctor.

Herbster told about his recent visit to the U.S.-Mexico border. “Pray for the border patrol agents. They’ve been abandoned by the Biden administration.”