Republican, Charles Herbster, buoyed by Trump’s backing says he’ll be great governor

KEARNEY — Charles Herbster, the man Donald Trump endorsed last week in Nebraska’s 2022 gubernatorial race, was greeted with applause Monday night as guest speaker for the Buffalo County Republicans.
As about 80 Kearney and Buffalo County residents entered the meeting room at Kearney Public Library, they were invited to sign petitions to place voter ID on the 2022 ballot. The crowd applauded as Herbster, the front-runner on the GOP’s primary ticket, described how he sees himself as governor someday.
“Ladies and gentlemen, I’m going to be a great governor,” he said, “This guy Joe Biden is a poison on America.”
This is Herbster’s first shot at politics.
“I’m running for governor because I’m worried about America,” he said, noting that he became a born-again Christian almost 30 years ago in Denver. “America is in trouble because we have lost our way. God protects us because we protect Israel.”
Herbster said nations cannot exist without secure borders and secure elections. He condemned critical race theory. He said CRT arrived at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2014. An effort to ban CRT at UNL by one of Herbster’s Republican opponents failed, he said, but he commended NU Regent Jim Pillen for attempting to ban CRT.
“It (CRT) teaches us to be divided rather than united. It works on erasing the history of the country,” he said. “There’s zero place for CRT in the schools of Nebraska.”
Herbster talked about the pressure that he, as governor, could apply to advance his agenda.
“Governors can apply a lot of pressure. They have the power of the purse,” he said. He believes department leaders would rather fall into line than try to manage their departments without adequate funds.
Herbster said he knows what it’s like to have money problems. He said he brushed with bankruptcy three times. “I know what it’s like on a Thursday night to not have money for payroll on Friday.”
He said Washington politicians don’t control their spending. “Washington is not going to fix itself.”
Raising the debt ceiling only puts the nation deeper in debt, he said. “America is broke, and the answer is term limits: two terms for the Senate and three or four terms for the House.”
He said the media is pressuring Americans to social distance, wear masks and be vaccinated. Herbster said the choice to be vaccinated is personal, between an individual and their doctor.
Herbster told about his recent visit to the U.S.-Mexico border. “Pray for the border patrol agents. They’ve been abandoned by the Biden administration.”
He condemned vaccine mandates, especially for the military, but said immigrants crossing the Mexican border should be vaccinated.
“I believe in legal immigration,” Herbster said. “These people are primarily bad people. They’re coming for a free lunch,” and they’re smuggling millions of dollars worth of dangerous drugs into the United States.
In a recent visit to the border, Herbster said he saw parts of the unfinished wall laying on the ground or standing in trenches, waiting for the concrete base to be poured.
“Some of the Mexicans probably are stealing parts of the wall,” he said. He pointed to a number of reasons Biden has failed as president, including the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war. “He left all of our people in Afghanistan and he left $860 million worth of military equipment.” Military leaders would be court-marshaled for doing the same, he said,
Herbster said governors are in the best position to push back against Washington’s overreach.
Herbster said he had met last week with Trump. “I bring you greetings from the 45th president of the United States. He popped me on the shoulder and said, ‘I’m coming back.’ We have to believe we’re going to do this.”