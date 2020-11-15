Republican Basin water resources enough to meet interstate compact requirements in 2021

ALMA — Despite a dry 2020, it’s expected that water resources in Nebraska’s part of the Republican Basin are enough to meet interstate compact requirements in 2021.
In the manager’s report for Thursday’s Lower Republican Natural Resources District board meeting, LRNRD General Manager Todd Siel said that was the determination announced at Monday’s annual Republican River forecast meeting.
Specifically, Nebraska Department of Natural Resources officials indicated that 2021 is not projected to be a “compact call year.”
Siel told the Hub this morning that a final decision on that designation will be made on Jan. 1, but he doesn’t expect a change.
For the four NRDs in the Republican Basin, that means no use of river augmentation projects is expected to be needed in 2021 to comply with the Republican River Compact that also involves Colorado and Kansas.
That’s true “even though we had a really dry summer,” Siel said. Extremely wet weather in 2019, which pushed water in Harlan County Lake to a record high level, is a major reason water conditions still look good.
He said the lake currently is approximately three feet below the conservation pool.
The written LRNRD managers report indicates the lake is 87.6% of full and federal Bureau of Reclamation officials indicate that Harlan was almost 10 feet higher at the same time in 2019.
Harlan County Lake is a focus for any compact call determination.
One element, Siel said, is if a full surface water irrigation supply will be available the next year for the downstream Nebraska and Kansas Bostwick Irrigation districts, which have stored water in the lake.
Reclamation officials determine that.
DNR officials and counterparts in Colorado and Kansas look at overall conditions in the basin and make the final decision about having a compact call designation.
Siel said there was a compact call for seven years in a row and irrigators thought that might never change. Then came 2019 and now there have been two straight years without the need to augment river flows for compact compliance, and probably a third in 2021.
Also Thursday, the LRNRD board was told the district’s water resources technicians are about three-fourths done collecting flowmeter readings for the 2020 irrigation season.
Siel said those numbers may be known by the Dec. 10 board meeting, but the average use clearly will be higher than in the past couple of years.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.