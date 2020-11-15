Republican Basin water resources enough to meet interstate compact requirements in 2021

ALMA — Despite a dry 2020, it’s expected that water resources in Nebraska’s part of the Republican Basin are enough to meet interstate compact requirements in 2021.

In the manager’s report for Thursday’s Lower Republican Natural Resources District board meeting, LRNRD General Manager Todd Siel said that was the determination announced at Monday’s annual Republican River forecast meeting.

Specifically, Nebraska Department of Natural Resources officials indicated that 2021 is not projected to be a “compact call year.”

Siel told the Hub this morning that a final decision on that designation will be made on Jan. 1, but he doesn’t expect a change.

For the four NRDs in the Republican Basin, that means no use of river augmentation projects is expected to be needed in 2021 to comply with the Republican River Compact that also involves Colorado and Kansas.

That’s true “even though we had a really dry summer,” Siel said. Extremely wet weather in 2019, which pushed water in Harlan County Lake to a record high level, is a major reason water conditions still look good.

He said the lake currently is approximately three feet below the conservation pool.