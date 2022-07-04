Reported shooting in northeast Buffalo County Sunday night unfounded

SHELTON - A man has been placed into emergency protective custody following a report that he shot two people Sunday night.

Around 9 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office received a report that two people had been shot in rural northeast Buffalo County, and the suspect was near Sodtown and 190th Roads. Deputies went to the area to investigate, along with paramedics from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

According the the BCSO Facebook page, deputies searched the area and contacted a 27 year-old male who was taken into custody. After no evidence of a shooting was located, and the named victims had been contacted, the man was placed into emergency protective custody.

Law enforcement can place a person into emergency protective custody if they are a threat to themselves or others.

The man was cited for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing and false reporting.