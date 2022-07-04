 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Kearney Hub is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Platte Valley Auto
featured top story breaking

Reported shooting in northeast Buffalo County Sunday night unfounded

  • Updated
  • 0

SHELTON - A man has been placed into emergency protective custody following a report that he shot two people Sunday night.

Around 9 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office received a report that two people had been shot in rural northeast Buffalo County, and the suspect was near Sodtown and 190th Roads. Deputies went to the area to investigate, along with paramedics from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

According the the BCSO Facebook page, deputies searched the area and contacted a 27 year-old male who was taken into custody. After no evidence of a shooting was located, and the named victims had been contacted, the man was placed into emergency protective custody.

Law enforcement can place a person into emergency protective custody if they are a threat to themselves or others.

The man was cited for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing and false reporting.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine denies Russia seized last major Luhansk bastion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News