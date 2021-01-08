Replacing old bridge on Sodtown Road could close road for 60 days

KEARNEY — Replacing an aging bridge in eastern Buffalo County will take about 60 days and force the closure of the road.

According to an announcement by the Buffalo County Highway Department and Ramos Construction, the project is scheduled to begin Tuesday, weather permitting.

Bridge construction will be on Sodtown Road just north of 160th Road.

The stretch of Sodtown Road between 160th and 175th roads will be closed until the project is completed.

The county and Ramos said the public’s cooperation and patience during the project will be appreciated.