Repairs to close Cherry Avenue hike-bike trail pedestrian bridge

KEARNEY — Required warranty repairs will close the Cherry Avenue pedestrian bridge beginning Wednesday, according to an announcement from the city of Kearney Public Works Department and Diamond Engineering.

During the repairs the bridge will be closed to pedestrian traffic. The repairs are expected to be completed by Feb. 12.

During this time the trail sections east and west of the bridge will remain open for use and can be accessed by the nearby parking areas.

The city requests that citizens use caution while in the construction area.