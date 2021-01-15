 Skip to main content
Repairs to close Cherry Avenue hike-bike trail pedestrian bridge

Cherry Avenue pedestrian bridge

Flooding in July 2019 badly damaged sections of the hike-bike trail between The Archway and Fort Kearny State Recreation Area. The pedestrian bridge near Cherry Avenue and the east Kearney I-80 exit also was damaged. Repairs were completed late last year.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Required warranty repairs will close the Cherry Avenue pedestrian bridge beginning Wednesday, according to an announcement from the city of Kearney Public Works Department and Diamond Engineering.

During the repairs the bridge will be closed to pedestrian traffic. The repairs are expected to be completed by Feb. 12.

During this time the trail sections east and west of the bridge will remain open for use and can be accessed by the nearby parking areas.

The city requests that citizens use caution while in the construction area.

