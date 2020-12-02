Repairs planned for Rolling Hills bridge, but the sole entry point to the subdivision will remain open

KEARNEY — Ron Tuttle, a 30-year resident of Rolling Hills Estates, said he’s relieved that access to his neighborhood west of Kearney will not be interrupted in the spring during routine repairs and maintenance.

“That will be a real plus to have the bridge repaired without it being closed. It will be nice to have it fixed,” Tuttle said.

He lives on Rolling Hills Drive up the hill from the bridge and said there are about 40 or so homes in the neighborhood. Residents of the equestrian estates north of Rolling Hills also depend on the bridge for access to their properties.

Rolling Hills is about one mile west of Kearney proper. The semi-rural neighborhood was outside Kearney City limits until the early to mid-’90s when residents requested to be annexed into the city of Kearney.

The city now provides water and sewer services and cares for the neighborhood’s streets, including the bridge that spans Kearney Canal and is the sole access from U.S. Highway 30 in and out of Rolling Hills.

Andy Harter, the assistant director of public works for the city of Kearney, said the repair and maintenance is routine and will tackle issues that normally develop over time.