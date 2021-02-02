Repairing Cherry Avenue hike-bike bridge will take most of February

KEARNEY — Repairs required on the Cherry Avenue pedestrian bridge will begin Wednesday, according to an announcement from the city of Kearney Public Works Department and Diamond Engineering.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the repairs the bridge will be closed to pedestrian traffic. It is expected that repairs will be completed by Feb. 25.

During the repairs, sections of the hike-bike trail east and west of the bridge will remain open for use and may be accessed by the nearby parking areas.

Citizens are asked to use caution while in the construction area.