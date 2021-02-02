 Skip to main content
Repairing Cherry Avenue hike-bike bridge will take most of February
KEARNEY — Repairs required on the Cherry Avenue pedestrian bridge will begin Wednesday, according to an announcement from the city of Kearney Public Works Department and Diamond Engineering.

During the repairs the bridge will be closed to pedestrian traffic. It is expected that repairs will be completed by Feb. 25.

During the repairs, sections of the hike-bike trail east and west of the bridge will remain open for use and may be accessed by the nearby parking areas.

Citizens are asked to use caution while in the construction area.

