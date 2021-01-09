Rep. City woman sews 3,000 masks for free for anyone who needs them

REPUBLICAN CITY — Penny Rhodig says she has no time for volunteer work. She’s a full-time mail carrier who helps her husband Dan raise corn and wheat on their farm.
But since COVID-19 interrupted life in March, she has indulged in her own unique volunteeer work. She has made 3,000 masks for friends, schools, medical clinics, people on her mail route and many, many more.
She makes masks seven days a week, starting at 8 p.m. and happily staying up past midnight. She never takes a day off.
Hers are no ordinary masks. They’re 100 percent cotton, three-layered, reversible and adjustable. Some have long straps so they can dangle around the neck when the wearer is eating.
She does not take orders. She simply gives them away. She refuses to accept even a penny in payment. “I enjoy this,” she said.
187 yards of fabric
Years ago, Rhodig made clothing for her family, but she drifted away from that until the pandemic hit. She was inspired to start sewing again.
“I felt good being able to do something to help others cope with the stress of mask mandates,” she said.
Since stores were closed, she went down to her basement and found five or 10 yards of fabric she had used 20 years ago when making clothing for her family. “I made do with whatever I had,” she said.
She sat down and began to sew.
Now, 10 months later, Rhodig is sewing still. She makes between 15-20 masks a day. She has used 187 yards of fabric, 1,500 yards of elastic, 6,000 pony beads and 750 feet of soft wire tie for the nose pieces.
She uses solid fabric on one side and print on the other. The masks were two-layered in the summer, but they are three layers for the winter. She uses 1/8-inch elastic for the adjustable ear loops.
“Making them is therapeutic. It took my attention away from the weight of current events unfolding daily. I enjoyed the process, all of it — the fabric selection, the sewing and especially giving them away,” she said.
Six sizes
Rhodig makes six sizes: small, medium and large masks for both adults and children. “I get 16 adult medium masks out of a yard of fabric with the pattern I use,” she said.
That 18-inch-long, 1/8-inch round elastic is used for the ear loops regardless of the mask size. It was donated by April Goodenberger, a friend on her mail route. Rhodig then adds four pony beads for adjusting. She puts 1/4-inch plastic band (“boning”) in the front seam of each mask to hold the fabric away from the nose and mouth.
Finally, she adds three-inch soft wire pieces to form the nose bridge so the mask holds firmly. “These pieces are also used to tie tomato plants to cages. They also help people who wear glasses,” she said.
Rhodig purchases the fabric from Main Street Variety in Alma, Hobby Lobby in Kearney and JOANN Fabrics in Grand Island. Teri Chamberlain, a friend in Orleans, has given her fabric, too.
Friends pitch in
When she began sewing in March, Rhodig chose a pattern from Eldenberry Blossoms Pattern Group on Facebook. She made masks for family, friends, coworkers and their families. She made them for a physical therapy clinic in Holdrege.
During the summer, she made masks for the Harlan County Health System’s Hospital in Alma, and Colonial Villa. She has mailed masks to Colorado, Texas, Arizona, Lincoln and Omaha. She and Chamberlain made 150 masks for 4-H members at the Harlan County Fair in July.
In August, she offered to make masks for every student, staff and teacher in Alma. “That almost got to be overwhelming until some ‘angels’ helped me get them done,” she said. Those angels are friends Janice Boston, Wanda Brugh, Karon Christensen, Gwen Nibbe, Ronda Noren, Nancy Schippert and Denise Wickam.
“I would sew 60 to 70 masks and take them to Janice’s house. The girls would meet once a week to turn them, cut the ear loops and put the beads on and match them to each mask so I could pick them up to take home and sew at night,” Rhodig said. “That was a huge time-saver to me. We called them our ‘PR and Company Designer Limited Edition Face Masks.’”
For those school masks, she used a different-colored bead to separate the sizes for elementary, junior high and high school students. “I provided laundry bags, marked for each class, for the laundering that would be done at school, so each class bag would be returned to the room without anyone having to sort the masks,” she said.
‘A sense of humor’
Then came 500 black and red masks — school colors — for people on her mail route. She was aided by Chamberlain and postal customers Martha Orcutt and Kelly Simmons.
“At first, I wondered when I would get tired of making these, but it made me sad to think about that because I enjoyed it so much,” she said. She kept sewing.
She does not take orders. She chooses her own fabric and delights in using everything from the Huskers and the Denver Broncos to butterflies, flowers, firefighters, nurses, Chevrolets, characters from films such as “Frozen,” “Star Wars” and many more. She also made Christmas-themed masks.
“If people have to wear these things, let’s have a sense of humor with it. I want to make them fun to wear, not just plain and boring. I made one for my husband that has Popeye and Bluto on it. Each one becomes a work of art to me,” she said.
A self-taught seamstress
Rhodig seldom sits still. She is home by 2 p.m. after delivering mail in Republican City and then helps her husband on the farm. After dinner, she makes masks.
A native of St. Paul, she has lived in Republican City since she was 10 years old. She graduated from Republican City High School and married Dan in 1972. Their first Christmas, he gave her a new Montgomery Ward Signature sewing machine, and she taught her self to sew.
She first made simple clothes for herself and eventually worked up to making three-piece business suits and dress shirts that her husband wore to work.
She made Halloween costumes for her children, dresses for her family — even her husband’s grandmother and a prom dress and a wedding gown for her daughter.
“Sewing gets my creative juices flowing. It’s a real joy to take a vision and make it a reality out of fabric,” she said.
Upholstering chairs
Along with making masks, Rhodig has upholstered chairs, sofas, auto, truck and tractor seats. She has made tarps for grain carts and custom bin covers for the combine. “Most recently, I rebuilt a new seat for the forklift,” she said.
She and her husband restored old cars for each of their children when they learned to drive. “We are very much do-it-yourself personalities. We also do all the labor involved in maintaining everything needed to complete each crop cycle on the farm,” she said.
She loves living in a rural community.
“The people here are like no other. Part of the joy of doing these masks has been to show appreciation for the good people who are always ready and willing to help others,” she said.
Even after 3,000 masks, she keeps going.
“When they’re done, I still marvel that each one is perfect,” she said.