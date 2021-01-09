Rep. City woman sews 3,000 masks for free for anyone who needs them

She sat down and began to sew.

Now, 10 months later, Rhodig is sewing still. She makes between 15-20 masks a day. She has used 187 yards of fabric, 1,500 yards of elastic, 6,000 pony beads and 750 feet of soft wire tie for the nose pieces.

She uses solid fabric on one side and print on the other. The masks were two-layered in the summer, but they are three layers for the winter. She uses 1/8-inch elastic for the adjustable ear loops.

“Making them is therapeutic. It took my attention away from the weight of current events unfolding daily. I enjoyed the process, all of it — the fabric selection, the sewing and especially giving them away,” she said.

Six sizes

Rhodig makes six sizes: small, medium and large masks for both adults and children. “I get 16 adult medium masks out of a yard of fabric with the pattern I use,” she said.

That 18-inch-long, 1/8-inch round elastic is used for the ear loops regardless of the mask size. It was donated by April Goodenberger, a friend on her mail route. Rhodig then adds four pony beads for adjusting. She puts 1/4-inch plastic band (“boning”) in the front seam of each mask to hold the fabric away from the nose and mouth.