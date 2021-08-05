Rep. Adrian Smith will hear thoughts on future ag policy at Wednesday summit

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., will host an agriculture summit on Wednesday in Kearney.

The summit will provide 3rd District constituents an opportunity to visit with Smith, ask questions and share their thoughts on the future of agriculture policy.

Joining Smith to discuss disaster relief and the direction of federal agriculture policy will be Mark Slupek, USDA Foreign Ag Service deputy administrator for Global Programs; Jordan Schlake, Nebraska Department of Agriculture trade representative; John McCoy, Orthman Manufacturing CEO; and Norm Krug, Preferred Popcorn CEO.

“Sound agriculture and trade policies are a crucial part of ensuring Nebraska’s agricultural industry can compete in a global economy,” Smith said. “I look forward to direct engagement from 3rd District producers on the challenges they face. Getting these policies right will better position our producers to remain among the top-producing in the country.”

Preregistration for in person attendance is encouraged. Participants may contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900 to preregister.

Constituents who cannot attend the summit in person are welcome to attend virtually. Use this registration link to do so: //bit.ly/3xkAnOc.