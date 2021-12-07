Renovation project improves energy efficiency at UNK’s Warner Hall

Because the renovation will affect the entire building, UNK will coordinate with the contractor to develop a schedule that includes as little disruption as possible. The work is likely to be completed in phases, and there will be times when employees are asked to work remotely or from alternate areas.

“All of those details will be discussed and communicated as we start to plan for this project,” Cremers said.

Located along Ninth Avenue on the east edge of campus, Warner Hall serves as the university’s administrative hub. It houses offices for the chancellor and vice chancellors, registrar, business services, finance, human resources, information technology services, residence life, graduate studies, research and the Honors Program. The Department of Social Work is also located there.

Dedicated in 1978, when it was known as Founders Hall, the building was renamed in 2017 to honor Charles J. Warner and his son Jerome Warner, two prominent former state senators who played a significant role in UNK’s history.

The renovation will be funded by bonds issued through LB384. That bill, approved earlier this year, extends through 2062 a state-university partnership that allows NU to complete a variety of building renewal and repair projects while saving taxpayers approximately $1.5 billion during the next 40 years.