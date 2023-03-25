KEARNEY — The renovated post office exhibit and toddler train exhibit will open Tuesday at the Kearney Area Children’s Museum at 5827 Fourth Ave.

The renovated post office exhibit, sponsored by Midwest Connect, allows children to sort, weigh and deliver mail; drive the postal truck; or put on a mail carrier outfit, grab a mail bag and deliver mail throughout the museum.

The updated toddler trains exhibit, sponsored by Brad Kernick, invites engineers of all ages to play, discover and explore with all things trains.

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for ages 1-13, $8 for ages 13 and older and free for children under 12 months.

Call 308-698-2228 or visit kearneychildrensmuseum.org.