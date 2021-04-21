Remodel updates UNK’s main dining hall, increases capacity

The Market @ 27th renovation is scheduled to begin next week, with a goal of completing the project before fall classes start Aug. 23. This will impact dining services for the remainder of the spring semester and through the summer.

Once demolition is underway, The Market @ 27th dining hall will be closed. Meals, both to-go and sit-down, will be served from Ponderosa Rooms A and B on the second floor of the student union. Multiple meal options will be offered. Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Subway, The Grid and Louie’s Diner will remain open for students, employees and visitors.

Meals for summer camps, conferences and early arrivals will be scheduled and located accordingly.

“While the schedule for demo and construction may not be ideal, it will allow the least amount of disruption for early arrivals and other students in the fall semester,” Christen said. “With minor adjustments this semester, we believe we can have a finished product for the fall semester that will be a feature of the student experience at UNK.”

Led by design firm Wilkins ADP and contractor Sampson Construction, the $1.7 million remodeling project will be paid for with enhancement and renovation funds included in the Sodexo contract and university facility reserves.