Relive the '50s, '60s with Minden Community Players production 'The Marvelous Wonderettes'

MINDEN — “The Marvelous Wonderettes” returns audiences to a simpler world of high school proms, boyfriends and songs about love.
“They will experience their favorite songs from the ’50s and ’60s,” said Cassandra Tomsen, producer for the Minden Community Players. “The musical is about these four ladies who are the last minute entertainment for the high school prom. They definitely have different personalities and that creates a lot of interesting situations happening on stage.”
While the production features a story and a bare-bones plot, the strength of the musical comes from the songs.
“It’s like you’re listening to the radio back in the ’50s,” Tomsen said. “The characters tell lots of stories through these songs. During the second act, they reunite 10 years later at their high school reunion. Now they’re dressed in clothes from the ’60s and singing the music of the 1960s.”
The Minden Community Players will present “The Marvelous Wonderettes” Friday through July 4 at the Minden Opera House in Minden. Admission is $15.
The jukebox musical features more than 30 classic ’50s and ’60s hits including “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Lipstick on Your Collar” and “It’s My Party,” sung in four-part harmony.
As far as the plot goes, one of the girls tries to persuade her boyfriend to marry her.
“She sings, ‘It’s In His Kiss,’ and it’s really entertaining and nostalgic,” Tomsen said. “Each girl has her own back story. One of the girls is the prettiest and she’s vying for prom queen. She steals another girl’s boyfriend and that gets a little bit of jealousy going. In the long run they’re still friends and they all make up.”
Part of her job as producer is to assure the public that attending the theater again is safe.
“We’re all getting too used to watching streaming events,” Tomsen said. “It’s OK to come back to the theater. It’s OK to enjoy the simpler times, and even the simpler times of the ’50s when the biggest conflict was who gets to be the prom queen or how you can get your boyfriend to marry you.”
For Tomsen and the cast of “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” returning to the theater offers audiences something that streaming can’t do — make a connection.
“It’s making a connection, a connection you don’t get through a screen,” she said. “Live theater brings you in so that you feel that you are in that play, you are in that story. Even though you are watching the characters, you are involved just as much as they are. I don’t always get that from watching a television show or even a movie at the theater.”
She uses the word “authentic” to describe the feeling of attending a show like “The Marvelous Wonderettes.”