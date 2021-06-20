Relive the '50s, '60s with Minden Community Players production 'The Marvelous Wonderettes'

“She sings, ‘It’s In His Kiss,’ and it’s really entertaining and nostalgic,” Tomsen said. “Each girl has her own back story. One of the girls is the prettiest and she’s vying for prom queen. She steals another girl’s boyfriend and that gets a little bit of jealousy going. In the long run they’re still friends and they all make up.”

Part of her job as producer is to assure the public that attending the theater again is safe.

“We’re all getting too used to watching streaming events,” Tomsen said. “It’s OK to come back to the theater. It’s OK to enjoy the simpler times, and even the simpler times of the ’50s when the biggest conflict was who gets to be the prom queen or how you can get your boyfriend to marry you.”

For Tomsen and the cast of “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” returning to the theater offers audiences something that streaming can’t do — make a connection.

“It’s making a connection, a connection you don’t get through a screen,” she said. “Live theater brings you in so that you feel that you are in that play, you are in that story. Even though you are watching the characters, you are involved just as much as they are. I don’t always get that from watching a television show or even a movie at the theater.”