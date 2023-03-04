KEARNEY – Dr. Michael Licona, a historian who specializes in Jesus of Nazareth, will speak here next week.

Licona is known around the world for using nothing but the historical method to show – with extremely high degrees of historical certainty – that Jesus rose from the dead.

His speeches will include:

Wednesday, 6 p.m., “The Historical Reliability of the Gospels,” in Room 142 of Copeland Hall at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

March 12, 10 a.m., “The A, B, Cs of the Gospels: Defending the Gospels from Common Objections,” First Baptist Church, 3610 Sixth Ave.

March 12, 6:30 p.m., “The Historical Case for the Resurrection of Jesus,” Kearney eFree, 4010 Seventh Ave.

All talks will be followed by a question-and-answer period. Licona welcomes tough questions.

He will also speak on “Jesus’ Miracles: Fact or Fiction?” at 7 p.m. Thursday in the City Union Ballroom at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Licona, an American New Testament scholar and author, is associate professor in theology at Houston Baptist University and extraordinary associate professor of theology at North-West University. He is also the director of Risen Jesus Inc.

Raised in a Christian family, he became a Christian at age 10. He earned a bachelor’s degree in music performance from Liberty University but felt pulled toward the ministry.

Before entering the ministry, he investigated the evidence for Christianity and some other major world religions, including the arguments for atheism.

His investigation solidified his belief that God exists and that he revealed himself to mankind in Jesus Christ, and that the Christian view provides the most plausible and unified theory of reality.

Licona has lectured at more than 100 university campuses and has appeared on television and radio programs. He holds a master’s degree in religious studies from Liberty University and a doctorate in New Testament studies from the University of Pretoria.

For more information, call Tim Stratton at tim@freethinkinc.org.