KEARNEY — American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Central Nebraska is having an online auction from now through Saturday.

The items were to be part of the silent auction at the 31st annual Relay For Life at Harmon Park June 9, but the event was rained out.

Some 80 items are now up for auction through 8 p.m. Saturday. A link to the page can be found at Relay for Life of Central Nebraska on Facebook.

“This is the first time we have been completely rained out, and we decided not to reschedule,” Kim Troudt, co-lead of the event, said.

Despite the rain, 50 breast cancer survivors came to the June 9 event. They enjoyed a meal provided by Little Mexico and dessert from Dairy Queen served inside the Harmon Park Activity Center.

Thanks to pledges and donations, the event raised $59,000. The current amount raised is now $62,658.

The June 9 event included participants from Adams, Buffalo, Dawson, Hall, Hamilton, Kearney, Merrick and Phelps counties, and beyond.

The annual Relay for Life walk celebrates cancer survivors, remembers loved ones lost to cancer and raises funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families.

“We are the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research and patient support to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer,” Theresa Baack, co-chair, said.

For more information, call 800-227-2345.