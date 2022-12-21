 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Relay for Life for Central Nebraska could win national award

David Bauer learned that he had incurable multiple myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells. These white blood cells are found in the bone marrow and produce antibodies to help the immune system fight infections. He chose to keep fighting and pursing adventures in life.

KEARNEY – The Relay for Life for Central Nebraska has been nominated for a National Power of Hope Award. It is one of seven nominees across the U.S.

The award, due to be announced early in 2023, recognizes community events that support and honor cancer survivors. 

After facing two years of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some 2022 Relay for Life organizers felt discouraged, but when planning began for the 2022 Central Nebraska Relay For Life, they got busy.

Arla Houck, a Relay Survivor Lead and a 15-year cancer survivor herself, reached out to survivors from Hall, Thayer, Adams, Phelps, Buffalo and Dawson counties. All but Buffalo no longer had relay events, so Houck ignited enthusiasm.

She was also successful in getting Phelps Memorial Community Hospital to sponsor the event on June 10.

In the 2021 Relay for Life, 14 cancer survivors registered, but in 2022, due to Houck’s efforts, 127 survivors signed up. 

