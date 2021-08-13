Relationships guiding new superintendents

Returning to the area has been a homecoming of sorts for Gordon and his family.

“Being back in the area has been amazing. We have friends around here. ... It’s a great place to be to raise your family. The schools in the area, Amherst, I think we are second to none,” Gordon said.

Although he enjoyed his time working in Kearney, Gordon is looking forward to his role in a smaller school.

“I enjoyed my time at KPS but growing up in a smaller school district, being a principal at a smaller school district, I wanted to be a superintendent at a district about the same size,” he said.

Being a part of the community is important to Gordon, and the family have built a home in Amherst. Gordon has been able to meet students this summer during weights and sports practices as well as different camps. He was able to participate in a dodge ball game with students at a wrestling camp.

“Building those relationships and getting to know everyone on a more personal level (is important),” he said.

Gordon is looking forward to carrying on a tradition that has been set over the years in Amherst.