Relationships guiding new superintendents

PLEASANTON — Three area schools will be led by new superintendents this year.
Ravenna, Pleasanton and Amherst welcomed new leaders into their school districts on July 1.
Brad Kjar, Ravenna
Brad Kjar moved across the country before he settled in Ravenna five years ago. Once there, he didn’t have to go far to take the next step in his career.
Kjar, originally from Lexington, received his Bachelor of Arts Degree In Secondary Education from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and went on to teach physical education and coach at Grand Island Senior High in 2002-03 and at Central City in 2003-06.
Kjar’s wife, Heidi, had opportunities for career advancement that took the couple to Kansas, Texas and Iowa before they returned to central Nebraska. Kjar continued to teach and became the secondary principal in 2015 at Litchfield Public Schools. In 2016, he became the secondary principal at Ravenna. Kjar received his education specialist degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2017.
“For me the next logical step was to consider superintendent positions. I felt like I was ready for that and encouraged by some colleagues to pursue it,” he said.
Kjar had applied for superintendent positions in the past, but it never felt like the right time or fit. When the Ravenna Public Schools superintendent position became available, Kjar knew he was up to the task.
“I really kind of felt like personally and professionally I was ready for a new and different challenge in terms of leadership,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to lead in a different way. It was a motivator for me. I’m really looking forward to that. I have always enjoyed being involved with students and to hopefully be a positive mentor and role model for them.”
Kjar is motivated to stay connected with students by being intentional about the interactions he has with them. A few of the things he has done in the past is Pizza with the Principal where students were nominated by a staff member for exceeding academic and/or behavioral expectations. The school also started a positive post card initiative where each student receives one positive post card from a staff member each semester.
There are also simple ways Kjar plans to stay involved with the student body, such as being in the hallway while students go to their next classes.
Kjar recognizes the challenges he faces as an administrator, including COVID-19 and teaching shortages across the state, but he is ready to tackle the challenge.
“I feel really blessed. We really do have a fantastic student body. We are so fortunate to work with the students that we have. Our staff is hard working and does a phenomenal job. Our community support here — in Nebraska in general — we are lucky we have tremendous support for all education and public education,” he said.
Nathan Lightle, Pleasanton
Nathan Lightle grew up in eastern Colorado and began his teaching career there, but it was Nebraska where he and his family made their home.
Lightle graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and then taught and coached for 11 years in Colorado. He served as elementary principal for two years in Holyoke, Colorado, and superintendent for three years in Merino, Colorado.
Lightle and his wife, Jeanne, chose to move back to central Nebraska to raise their children in a more rural environment. Lightle was the principal for 11 years at Windy Hills Elementary in Kearney when he decided to return to a role as superintendent at Pleasanton Public Schools.
“I enjoyed my time as a superintendent. My kids are out of school. I have one son who is a senior at Kearney High. I just wanted to make sure it was the right time to make the move back to a superintendent position,” Lightle said.
Lightle had watched Pleasanton students participate in activities and sports through the years, and he liked the community and location.
“It’s a small town community but still close that you can run into Kearney if you want some entertainment, activities or different things. It’s a great location and great community,” said Lightle.
Lightle’s experiences in Colorado and at Kearney Public Schools will help him with the challenges school administrators currently face including Critical Race Theory and health education standards, he said.
“The board of education has done an outstanding job of setting the stage for the superintendent to be successful. (There is a) great strategic plan, road map where we are going to take our school in the next three or four years,” Lightle said.
Lightle and his wife are building a home between Kearney and Pleasanton, and he is looking forward to becoming a part of the Pleasanton community.
“Our school is made up of great individuals and great families. Getting to know them and learning their stories, their goals and expectations for their kids. Just make sure we are working hard to get that done,” Lightle said.
Matt Gordon, Amherst
Education is a family business for Matt Gordon.
“My father was a principal at Lexington for 12 years. My stepfather was a teacher, principal and superintendent at Dundy County Stratton Public Schools. It was one of those things I grew up in. My stepmother was a teacher, mom was a para and substitute teacher. It was a natural step to take that leadership role,” explained Gordon.
Gordon graduated with a degree in business education from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and went on to teach for two years at Tecumseh and eight years at Horizon Middle School. He received his master’s degree while teaching at Horizon, and he served as the K-12 principal at Brady Public Schools for the past five years. He is now the superintendent at Amherst Public Schools.
Returning to the area has been a homecoming of sorts for Gordon and his family.
“Being back in the area has been amazing. We have friends around here. ... It’s a great place to be to raise your family. The schools in the area, Amherst, I think we are second to none,” Gordon said.
Although he enjoyed his time working in Kearney, Gordon is looking forward to his role in a smaller school.
“I enjoyed my time at KPS but growing up in a smaller school district, being a principal at a smaller school district, I wanted to be a superintendent at a district about the same size,” he said.
Being a part of the community is important to Gordon, and the family have built a home in Amherst. Gordon has been able to meet students this summer during weights and sports practices as well as different camps. He was able to participate in a dodge ball game with students at a wrestling camp.
“Building those relationships and getting to know everyone on a more personal level (is important),” he said.
Gordon is looking forward to carrying on a tradition that has been set over the years in Amherst.
“Amherst Public Schools has always been a very strong academic institution. We continue to push strong academics, provide more opportunities to our kids and getting them out into the workforce or two- and four-year schools. I don’t care what you do after school, but I want you to be ready for it,” he said.