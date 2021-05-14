Registrations underway for annual Kearney Community Olympics

KEARNEY — Team registration is being accepted for the 25th Annual Community Olympic Games, sponsored by CHI Health Good Samaritan and the city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department.

The Games are scheduled for June 25-27 and are for people 18 years of age and older. Teams are comprised of 10-30 people.

A modifield schedule of events will be conducted this year so participation can occur in the safest possibly way. Some of the events include softball, pickleball, team kayaking, tennis, jump rope challenge, volleyball, horseshoes, disc golf and more.

The registration deadline is Tuesday, however, only the first 32 teams will be accepted. Please contact the Kearney Park and Recreation Office at 308-237-4644 for an entry packet.