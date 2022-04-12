Registration underway for walk for diabetes research April 24 in Kearney

KEARNEY — The JDRF OneWalk, an event to benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, will be 1 p.m. April 24 at Yanney Park, 2020 W. 11th St.

Check-in and activities begin at 1 p.m. The one-mile walk around the lake begins at 2 p.m.

JDRF is the leading global organization that funds research for Type 1 diabetes. This autoimmune disease strikes both children and adults. It has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle, and it cannot be prevented or cured.

The walk will enable more research, more advocacy and more support for the 1.6 million Americans living with this disease.

To register, visit walk.jdrf.org. For more information, e-mail Kameran Dostal at kam2014ulferts@gmail.com