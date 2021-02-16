Registration for Rowe Sanctuary crane tours open February 17

GIBBON — Registrations for limited sandhill crane season blind tours at Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary will open at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The plan is to use one blind a day with a maximum of 10 people for each tour. Tour dates are March 6-April 11.
The Iain Nicolson Audubon Center will be closed March 1-April 15 out of concern for the number of people who might gather. Rowe Sanctuary Director Bill Taddicken has said all guests are required to wear masks while on Audubon property.
Sanctuary trails will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily during crane season.
Go to rowe.audubon.org/crane-viewing for details about tour registrations and more information about sandhill cranes and Rowe Sanctuary.