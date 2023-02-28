KEARNEY – The Kearney Family YMCA will hold its 11th annual Shamrock Shuffle March 18. The race starts and finishes at the YMCA at 4500 Sixth Ave.

Start times are 10:30 a.m. for the kids race (Leprechaun Laps), 11 a.m. for the 10K and 11:05 a.m. for the 5K.

All ages are welcome, including walkers as well as runners. Babies in strollers and leashed dogs can join in, too.

Entry fees are $30 through March 12, and $35 from March 13 to race day. Children up to age 12 are free.

Participants are encouraged to dress in St. Patrick’s Day costumes.

Proceeds will be donated to CASA and COMPASS again this year. The race is co-sponsored by New West Rehabilitation.

To sign up, visit www.raceroster.com and select the Shamrock Shuffle in Kearney. For more information, call the YMCA at 308-237-9622.