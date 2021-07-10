 Skip to main content
Register now for a booth at UNK's Blue and Gold fall event
Register now for a booth at UNK's Blue and Gold fall event

UNK Blue and Gold Showcase

About 200 exhibitors attend UNK’s Blue and Gold Showcase each year. Registration is open for this year’s event.

 UNK Communications

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney is accepting registrations from businesses, organizations and other exhibitors interested in booth space at the upcoming Blue and Gold Showcase.

One of UNK’s longstanding traditions, the annual event that welcomes students back to campus and celebrates the start of the academic year is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Aug. 20 near the Bell Tower and Cope Fountain on campus.

About 200 exhibitors attend the showcase each year, giving students a chance to learn more about campus and the community before classes begin. Many booths promote internship and employment opportunities, and there are always plenty of product giveaways, prizes and games.

Exhibitors can register for the event at unk.edu/showcase. There is no cost to participate.

Part of Blue Gold Welcome Week, the showcase typically attracts 2,000 to 3,000 students, staff, faculty and community members. The event features a variety of family-friendly activities that are all open to the public. Chancellor Doug Kristensen is hosting a free picnic from 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 20 south of the Nebraskan Student Union.

Blue and Gold Showcase is sponsored by UNK’s Office of Student Engagement.

For more information, contact Tim Danube at 308-865-8523 or danubet@unk.edu.

