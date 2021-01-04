Region hits 100 COVID-19 deaths; Two Rivers reports 46 new cases over weekend

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department has reported six new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death total to 100 since record-keeping for the pandemic began March 20.
Fatalities include three people from Buffalo County, including a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s; a Franklin County man in his 80s, and two Phelps County women, one in her 70s and the other more than 100 years old.
The seven-county Two Rivers area reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 over the holiday weekend.
Sunday’s 14 new cases included eight in Dawson County, four in Buffalo County and two in Phelps County.
Saturday’s 18 new cases included 10 in Buffalo County, six in Dawson County and two in Phelps County.
Friday saw 14 new cases, including six in Dawson County, four in Phelps County, three in Buffalo County and one in Gosper County.
No new cases were reported in the past three days in Franklin, Harlan or Kearney counties.
Kearney Regional Medical Center had 11 COVID patients Monday morning, including two on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 18 patients.
Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 8,659 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 7,303 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said.
As of Sunday, total cases since March 20 include 4,372 in Buffalo County, 2,469 in Dawson County, 768 in Phelps County, 509 in Kearney County, 209 in Franklin County, 177 in Harlan County and 135 in Gosper County, according to Two Rivers.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported that 511 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the state as of Sunday evening. The state has had 169,000 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, and 1,672 deaths. Since March 20, 684,070 people have tested negative for the virus.
Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.