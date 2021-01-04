Region hits 100 COVID-19 deaths; Two Rivers reports 46 new cases over weekend

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department has reported six new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death total to 100 since record-keeping for the pandemic began March 20.

Fatalities include three people from Buffalo County, including a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s; a Franklin County man in his 80s, and two Phelps County women, one in her 70s and the other more than 100 years old.

The seven-county Two Rivers area reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 over the holiday weekend.

Sunday’s 14 new cases included eight in Dawson County, four in Buffalo County and two in Phelps County.

Saturday’s 18 new cases included 10 in Buffalo County, six in Dawson County and two in Phelps County.

Friday saw 14 new cases, including six in Dawson County, four in Phelps County, three in Buffalo County and one in Gosper County.

No new cases were reported in the past three days in Franklin, Harlan or Kearney counties.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had 11 COVID patients Monday morning, including two on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 18 patients.