Regents approve UNK’s $26.5M fraternity, sorority housing

“Having a specific place of our own will help us a lot,” Lopez said.

The 700-plus fraternity and sorority members at UNK finished the spring 2020 semester with an average GPA of 3.32 and they hold numerous leadership roles on campus, including student body president and vice president, three of four positions on the student government executive cabinet and a majority of the Student Senate seats. Compared with the overall student population, fraternity and sorority members are more likely to finish their degree at UNK and support the university as alumni.

The University Residence units were constructed in 1991 and 1992, and the buildings have the highest annual maintenance and operating costs among UNK’s residence halls. The buildings continue to experience mechanical infrastructure issues. Renovation of the current buildings, including cost of repairs and improvements, would cost an estimated $37 million.