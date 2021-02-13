Regents approve UNK’s $26.5M fraternity, sorority housing

EDITOR’S NOTE: Tyler Ellyson of UNK Communications contributed to this story.
KEARNEY — A $26 million project that would replace sorority and fraternity housing at the University of Nebraska at Kearney was approved Friday.
The University of Nebraska Board of Regents unanimously approved the project that would replace and relocate the on-campus housing for fraternity and sorority members.
“When I first started at UNK, one of our major goals was the renovation goals of residential facilities on campus,” said UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen during the virtual meeting. “(This is) the final major initiative to complete that renovation.”
According to a UNK Communications press release, the $26.65 million project will replace the current fraternity and sorority housing — University Residence North and University Residence South — through a combination of new construction and a rebuild of Martin Hall.
UNK Student Body President Max Beal, a senior from Kenesaw, called the $26.65 million plan “an investment in one of the things that makes our campus so special, successful and unique.”
“Fraternity and Sorority Life has been and will continue to be a major draw for our campus,” he said. “One in every five incoming freshmen joins a fraternity or sorority, and our members volunteer for more than 25,000 community service hours annually and raise tens of thousands of dollars for charity. UNK’s fraternities and sororities are vital for the future of our recruitment, retention and morale.”
The new three-story, 39,000-square-foot residence hall will be built on the south portion of Lot 3, east of the Nebraskan Student Union.
The new residence halls would provide a village setting with 245 beds on campus for the sororities and fraternities, said Kristensen. The new residence hall and renovated Martin Hall would feature similar layouts with chapter lounges on the first floor, and housing pods on the second and third floors. The project is designed to accommodate both large and small chapters, and there will be enough living space and chapter room availability for all 12 UNK fraternities and sororities. There are currently only nine chapters currently living in URN and URS.
The project will provide the flexibility to accommodate large and small fraternities and sororities.
That’s a major draw for UNK senior Gracie Lopez of Hastings, the current finance chair and former president of Sigma Lambda Gamma, one of three FSL chapters that don’t have dedicated housing and meeting rooms on campus.
“A lot of our recruitment events are held wherever we can find a room that’s available,” Lopez said.
In addition to providing a space for meetings and events, she believes the housing project can boost the sorority’s participation numbers by allowing more members to live together and creating a stronger sense of unity.
“Having a specific place of our own will help us a lot,” Lopez said.
The 700-plus fraternity and sorority members at UNK finished the spring 2020 semester with an average GPA of 3.32 and they hold numerous leadership roles on campus, including student body president and vice president, three of four positions on the student government executive cabinet and a majority of the Student Senate seats. Compared with the overall student population, fraternity and sorority members are more likely to finish their degree at UNK and support the university as alumni.
The University Residence units were constructed in 1991 and 1992, and the buildings have the highest annual maintenance and operating costs among UNK’s residence halls. The buildings continue to experience mechanical infrastructure issues. Renovation of the current buildings, including cost of repairs and improvements, would cost an estimated $37 million.
“As the (regents) board has seen on prior visits, these are facilities in need of replacement. If you drive by them they look fine from the outside, that can be confusing to the average citizen. But if you go in and take a good look at these, the infrastructure is needing to be replaced,” Kristensen explained. “It’s past it’s useful life, what it was designed to do. We don’t want to have any disasters. We don’t want to have to relocate students in the middle of the semester.”
In fall 2017, chilled water piping failed due to significant exterior corrosion at URN and URS. The impact of the flooding required some students to be moved out for the remainder of the semester. It resulted in negative public relations and possibly affected recruitment and enrollment for fall 2018.
“(It will) cement the future of sorority and fraternity life on campus,” Kristensen said. “It improves the whole engagement of the residential experience. It is a key part of our enrollment management strategy moving forward.”
The project would be funded with $10 million in facilities reserves and $16.65 million from an internal lending program. By eliminating Louie’s Diner, a food court in URS, the university expects to save $250,000 to $350,000 in yearly food services expenses. Additional savings would be realized by sharing residence hall staff members with nearby campus housing.
Construction could begin this summer with a projected completion date of late 2022 or early 2023. URS and URN would be razed after the transition.