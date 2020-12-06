Regents approve regional engagement center at UNK’s University Village

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The first of several office buildings planned at the 104-acre University Village development, the Regional Engagement and Alumni Center will also serve as a destination for professional firms, public and private agencies and nonprofits looking to lease office space in central Nebraska.

UNK will own and occupy approximately 24,000 square feet, and the UNK Alumni Association and University of Nebraska Foundation, currently located at 214 W. 39th St. in Kearney, also will call the building home. Other tenants will be announced as lease agreements are finalized.

This colocation opens the door to expanded educational and experiential learning opportunities for UNK students while introducing businesses to a large pool of potential employees.

“The Regional Engagement and Alumni Center will elevate the university and our partners,” Kristensen said. “It will inspire and connect visionaries in Kearney and across our great state in meaningful and impactful ways.”

UNK is partnering with developer Josh Berger of Elkhorn on the project. A private equity investment led by Berger is investing approximately $5.1 million in the private portion of the project — office and mixed-use spaces that will complement the UNK space. Berger will oversee construction of the entire project.