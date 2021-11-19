Refuse collection schedule changes in Kearney for Thanksgiving

KEARNEY — The Thanksgiving holiday will cause a number of changes in the refuse collection system and Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill, according to the city of Kearney’s Sanitation Division.
Residential Collection
Trash normally collected on Thursday and Friday will be collected on Nov. 26.
Recycling normally collected on the fourth Thursday and fourth Friday of the month will be collected on Nov. 26.
Commercial Collection
Trash normally collected on Thursday will be collected on Wednesday.
Recycling normally collected on Friday will be collected on Nov. 27.
Closings
Kearney Area Recycling Center, located at 3007 E. 39th St., will be closed Thursday and Nov. 26 and reopen Nov. 29.
Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill, located at 6711 W. 56th St., will be closed Thursday and Nov. 26, and reopen on Nov. 27.