Reed Philips named new Tri-Basin director

HOLDREGE — Reed Philips of rural Bertrand was appointed Tuesday by the Tri-Basin Natural Resources District directors to represent Subdistrict 1 on the board for a term that runs through 2022.

At the October board meeting, the resignation of Subdistrict 1 Director Phyllis Johnson of Bertrand, who had served on the Tri-Basin board for nearly 26 years, was accepted.

The subdistrict is comprised of Gosper County and southwest Phelps County, including the town of Bertrand.

Tri-Basin General Manager John Thorburn told the Hub that Philips lives near Johnson and was the only applicant for the board vacancy. Philips will take the oath of office at the Dec. 8 board meeting.

In other business Tuesday, the board was updated on specifications for a well drilling project that is part of a larger water-retiming system at Cottonwood Ranch southwest of Elm Creek on the south side of the Platte River.

A management issue for the Platte River and most other water resources is timing. The Platte Basin’s main water source is snow in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado and Wyoming that melts in the spring.