Reed Philips named new Tri-Basin director

HOLDREGE — Reed Philips of rural Bertrand was appointed Tuesday by the Tri-Basin Natural Resources District directors to represent Subdistrict 1 on the board for a term that runs through 2022.
At the October board meeting, the resignation of Subdistrict 1 Director Phyllis Johnson of Bertrand, who had served on the Tri-Basin board for nearly 26 years, was accepted.
The subdistrict is comprised of Gosper County and southwest Phelps County, including the town of Bertrand.
Tri-Basin General Manager John Thorburn told the Hub that Philips lives near Johnson and was the only applicant for the board vacancy. Philips will take the oath of office at the Dec. 8 board meeting.
In other business Tuesday, the board was updated on specifications for a well drilling project that is part of a larger water-retiming system at Cottonwood Ranch southwest of Elm Creek on the south side of the Platte River.
A management issue for the Platte River and most other water resources is timing. The Platte Basin’s main water source is snow in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado and Wyoming that melts in the spring.
One way to balance demand and availability is to store water when it’s plentiful so it can be used later by irrigators, municipalities and the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program that involves Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming and the U.S. Department of Interior.
PRRIP officials are doing that on approximately 300 grassland acres at the 3,000-acre Cottonwood Ranch. The property is owned by Nebraska Public Power District, but managed by the Platte Program to provide land and river habitat for threatened and endangered species, specifically whooping cranes, least terns and piping plovers.
One retiming project mostly completed in 2019 involves eight water retention cells in the grassland that are connected to Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s Phelps Canal by a 42-inch pipeline.
At times when water in the Platte River exceeds target flows for threatened and endangered species, it can be diverted into the Phelps Canal and placed into the retention cells. It then seeps into the groundwater and slowly returns to the river.
The second project now in development involves drilling high-capacity wells at the site, which will allow diverted Platte water now stored in groundwater to be pumped directly back to the river if needed to meet target flows.
Tri-Basin will oversee the well project and be reimbursed by the Platte Program for construction and maintenance costs.
