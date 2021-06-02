Red traffic light violations to be enforced by Kearney police in June

KEARNEY — Kearney police officers are placing an emphasis on traffic signal violations in the entire city during June.

According to Kearney Police Department’s monthly Priority Traffic Enforcement Area announcement, officers will use marked patrol cars, unmarked vehicles, and the police motorcycles to monitor traffic signals.

At a red light — solid or flashing — motorists must come to a complete stop prior to the white line, entering the crosswalk at the near side of the intersection, or entering the intersection itself.

Disregarding a traffic signal can be dangerous. In August 2020, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, there were 164 accidents statewide caused by a motorist disregarding a traffic signal. Of the 164 accidents, two were fatal, 91 resulted in injuries, and 71 damaged property.

Running a red light is traffic infraction.

KPD’s main goal with its priority enforcement program is changing behavior toward safe driving. This month, the enforcement goal is to reduce the risk associated with traffic signal violations to include fatality and injury crashes as well as property damage.