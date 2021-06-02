Red traffic light violations to be enforced by Kearney police in June

KEARNEY — Kearney police officers are placing an emphasis on traffic signal violations in the entire city during June.
According to Kearney Police Department’s monthly Priority Traffic Enforcement Area announcement, officers will use marked patrol cars, unmarked vehicles, and the police motorcycles to monitor traffic signals.
At a red light — solid or flashing — motorists must come to a complete stop prior to the white line, entering the crosswalk at the near side of the intersection, or entering the intersection itself.
Disregarding a traffic signal can be dangerous. In August 2020, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, there were 164 accidents statewide caused by a motorist disregarding a traffic signal. Of the 164 accidents, two were fatal, 91 resulted in injuries, and 71 damaged property.
Running a red light is traffic infraction.
KPD’s main goal with its priority enforcement program is changing behavior toward safe driving. This month, the enforcement goal is to reduce the risk associated with traffic signal violations to include fatality and injury crashes as well as property damage.
Signal violators are subject to fines. In Nebraska the fine for a traffic signal violation is $75 plus court fees of $49 for a total of $129, with one point being deducted from a driver’s operator’s license.
There also is a chance that a violator’s auto insurance premiums could increase, KPD said.
“The continued safety and education of our community related to safe driving behavior is the ultimate goal of our priority traffic enforcement efforts. Traffic signal violations are a primary contributing factor in most right-of-way collisions,” said KPD Chief Bryan Waugh.
He said KPD encourages motorists to be aware of the laws and avoid the risks associated with running red lights.
“Our officers will focus on traffic signals throughout the city with high visibility enforcement efforts, as well as creative methods, in an effort to change behavior and prevent the potential tragic results of running red lights,” Waugh said.