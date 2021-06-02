 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red traffic light violations to be enforced by Kearney police in June
0 comments
featured top story

Red traffic light violations to be enforced by Kearney police in June

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Kearney police officers are placing an emphasis on traffic signal violations in the entire city during June.

According to Kearney Police Department’s monthly Priority Traffic Enforcement Area announcement, officers will use marked patrol cars, unmarked vehicles, and the police motorcycles to monitor traffic signals.

At a red light — solid or flashing — motorists must come to a complete stop prior to the white line, entering the crosswalk at the near side of the intersection, or entering the intersection itself.

Disregarding a traffic signal can be dangerous. In August 2020, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, there were 164 accidents statewide caused by a motorist disregarding a traffic signal. Of the 164 accidents, two were fatal, 91 resulted in injuries, and 71 damaged property.

Running a red light is traffic infraction.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

KPD’s main goal with its priority enforcement program is changing behavior toward safe driving. This month, the enforcement goal is to reduce the risk associated with traffic signal violations to include fatality and injury crashes as well as property damage.

Signal violators are subject to fines. In Nebraska the fine for a traffic signal violation is $75 plus court fees of $49 for a total of $129, with one point being deducted from a driver’s operator’s license.

There also is a chance that a violator’s auto insurance premiums could increase, KPD said.

“The continued safety and education of our community related to safe driving behavior is the ultimate goal of our priority traffic enforcement efforts. Traffic signal violations are a primary contributing factor in most right-of-way collisions,” said KPD Chief Bryan Waugh.

He said KPD encourages motorists to be aware of the laws and avoid the risks associated with running red lights.

“Our officers will focus on traffic signals throughout the city with high visibility enforcement efforts, as well as creative methods, in an effort to change behavior and prevent the potential tragic results of running red lights,” Waugh said.

SAFETY TIPS:

Kearney Policve Department shared several tips to avoid red light violations:

1. Know yellow light laws. In Nebraska drivers may enter the intersection on yellow only if it is impossible or unsafe to stop.

2. Control your speed. Speed has a major effect on how efficiently and safely you can travel through stop lights. Traffic engineers set the length of yellow and red signals based on how fast vehicles on the roads are expected to be traveling, and the safe stopping distance they’ll need at that speed. Often, the posted speed limit is used as the assumed approach speed.

3. If you are driving faster than the posted speed limit you’ll need a longer stopping distance. The yellow light may not be long enough for you to come to a safe stop before the light turns red.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coaches, players call out NBA fans' bad behavior

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News