Red Top Cabin Camp, east of Elm Creek, getting demolished

“My mom had me helping to strip the sheets from the beds,” Porter said.

The property’s new owner, Larry Gydesen, has removed several buildings, leaving the empty Texaco station on the west side and two of the buildings fronting U.S. Highway 30. Those buildings housed apartments. Their distinctive roofs, made to look like red tile, date to the Lincoln Highway era.

Gydesen operates Larry’s Service Center just east of the Red Roof property and said the buildings have become eyesores and safety hazards. He declined to say whether he has plans for the property.

The Red Top’s first owner, A.G. Anderson, built the cabin camp in 1929 on the east side of Elm Creek. According to the Elm Creek history book, Lee Miller managed the camp and later bought it. The business had hotel buildings, but guests also could lodge in the small cabins on the back of the grounds. Travelers could refill their fuel tanks or have their vehicles repaired at a Texaco service station and garage that was on the property.

The Elm Creek history book said that in the 1930s a cafe and some apartments were added. A few years later the garage was divided into apartments. Miller bought property north of the Red Top complex and moved in two houses for rentals.