Red Cross seeks disaster volunteers

KEARNEY —The Red Cross is looking for volunteers to administer financial and emotional support to people after disasters such as home fires, storms, floods and other emergencies.
The volunteers also would give referrals for spiritual, health and mental health support.
An Everyday Heroes Disaster Action Team Bootcamp will be offered Sept. 18 and 19 at the American Red Cross headquarters at 404 E. Third St. in Grand Island. This free training also can be provided virtually.
For more information, call 308-258-1536 or email Marion.McDermott@RedCross.org.
