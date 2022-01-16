 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red Cross seeks disaster volunteers; bootcamp scheduled in Grand Island
0 Comments
top story

Red Cross seeks disaster volunteers; bootcamp scheduled in Grand Island

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The Red Cross is looking for new members for its disaster action team.

The Red Cross will train the volunteers at Everyday Heroes Bootcamp 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 29 or March 19 at the American Red Cross at 404 E. Third St. in Grand Island.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Volunteers administer immediate financial and emotional support to people after fires, floods, tornadoes and other disasters. Volunteers also will refer people to experts who can provide spiritual, health and mental health support.

The free all-day training will be offered in person or virtually.

For more information, visit marion.mcdermott@redcross.org or www.redcross.org/ne.omaha, or call 308-258-1536.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Travel issues continue with no end in sight

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney man sentenced to prison for robbing teen at gunpoint
Local News

Kearney man sentenced to prison for robbing teen at gunpoint

According to court documents, Chase Rayburn, 18, of Kearney was sentenced to prison last week in Buffalo County District Court. In November, Rayburn pleaded no contest to robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and unlawful possession of a firearm on school property.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News