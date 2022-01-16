Red Cross seeks disaster volunteers; bootcamp scheduled in Grand Island

KEARNEY — The Red Cross is looking for new members for its disaster action team.

The Red Cross will train the volunteers at Everyday Heroes Bootcamp 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 29 or March 19 at the American Red Cross at 404 E. Third St. in Grand Island.

Volunteers administer immediate financial and emotional support to people after fires, floods, tornadoes and other disasters. Volunteers also will refer people to experts who can provide spiritual, health and mental health support.

The free all-day training will be offered in person or virtually.

For more information, visit marion.mcdermott@redcross.org or www.redcross.org/ne.omaha, or call 308-258-1536.