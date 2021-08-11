 Skip to main content
Red Cross looking for volunteers for wildfire, hurricane disasters
Red Cross looking for volunteers for wildfire, hurricane disasters

KEARNEY — The American Red Cross needs volunteers to assist with wildfire and hurricane disasters nationwide this fall.

New volunteers will help with reception, registration, food distribution, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks inside disaster shelters.

In Nebraska last year, the Red Cross provided immediate emergency assistance to 489 households after 305 home fires and other disasters.

“It’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to provide relief at a moment’s notice,” said Jill Orton, region executive of the American Red Cross of Nebraska-Iowa.

The Red Cross also needs professional volunteers who can address health needs and provide hands-on care at disaster shelters in alignment with their professional licensure. Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents also may be required.

Both associate and supervisory level opportunities are available. Those with an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with a current and unencumbered license are needed.

Team-oriented volunteers are needed for a local disaster action team that provides 24-hour emergency response, including food, shelter and clothing, after local disasters, particularly home fires.

Email redcross.org/volunteer for more information.

