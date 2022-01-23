 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Red Cross’ dangerously low blood supply limits distribution to hospitals
Red Cross' dangerously low blood supply limits distribution to hospitals

KEARNEY — The American Red Cross is facing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade.

Donors of all blood types — especially type O — are urged to make an appointment now to give in the weeks ahead. Blood and platelet donations are needed critically to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.

In recent weeks, the Red Cross had less than a one-day supply of critical blood types and has had to limit blood product distributions to hospitals. At times, as much as one-quarter of hospital blood needs are not being met.

Dangerously low blood supply levels also pose a concerning risk to patient care and are forcing doctors to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who must wait until more products become available.

The Red Cross has also experienced about a 10% overall decline in blood donors, as well as ongoing blood drive cancellations and staffing limitations.

Make an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

