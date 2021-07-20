Red Cross blood donors, especially type O, badly needed in Kearney area

KEARNEY — The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage.

The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.

Donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets — are urged to make an appointment to give now.

All donors who come to give from now through July 31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card via email and be eligible for a chance to win gasoline for a year, along with a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. To learn more, visit rcblood.org/CedarFair.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Amherst: noon-6 p.m. July 28 at the Amherst Community Center, 110 N. Main St.

Cozad: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday at Nebraska Plastics, 700 W. Highway 30; 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. July 27 at Catholic Parish Hall, 613 W. 13th St.

Holdrege: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., July 29 at Holdrege Middle School, 600 14th Ave.